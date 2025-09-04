Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US Open Day 12 Best Bets

Over 2.5 sets in Sabalenka v Pegula - 17/10 Unibet

Osaka to win 2-1 - 2/1 Bet365

Double pays 6.95/1 BetMGM

We’re down to the last four women in the US Open, and that will be whittled down to two by the close of play in New York on Thursday as the semi-finals take place on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

We could have predicted the first of the semi-finals, but few would have pencilled in Naomi Osaka against Amanda Anisimova in the second last four encounter.

Osaka will be playing in her first semi-final since 2021. The big question now is, can she add to her four Grand Slam wins?

We’ve put together an accumulator from today’s two semi-finals, which pays 6.95/1 on BetMGM and equivalent betting sites.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula Prediction

In a repeat of the 2024 final, world number one Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula in the first of the semi-finals later today.

It was Sabalenka who came out on top 12 months ago, winning 7-5 7-5 to claim her first US Open title, and she also won their last meeting in Miami back in March.

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head series by seven wins to two, so it’s no surprise that tennis betting sites have her as the favourite for the match and to win the tournament outright in their US Open odds. She is 1/3 to beat Pegula, who is an 11/4 chance as she searches for her first Grand Slam win.

After reaching six quarter-finals, including four on hard courts, the number four seed reached her first final in her home Slam last year, but she has struggled to back that up since, with her best Grand Slam run coming in Paris, where she reached the fourth round at the French Open.

Sabalenka is yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows, making easy work of her five opponents so far, but she did receive a walkover last time out as Marketa Vondrousova was forced out with a knee injury - the extra rest could prove vital as she bids to win back-to-back titles.

Pegula has also been in impressive form and has won all five of her matches in straight sets, with three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka taking the most games off her, as she was beaten 6-1 7-5.

The partisan crowd could play their part in this one, and we expect another close meeting.

Sabalenka v Pegula: Over 2.5 sets - 17/10 Unibet

Naomi Osaka v Amanda Anisimova Best Bets

Amanda Anisimova showed plenty of grit and determination to see off Iga Swiatek in their quarter-final just months after their meeting in the Wimbledon final when the American was thrashed 6-0 6-0 in less than an hour.

She said after the match that the defeat would make her better and that proved to be the case as she won 6-4-6-3 against the woman who was many people’s tip for the title.

The number eight seed has dropped just one set so far, against Jaqueline Cristian in the third round, but has beaten the 18th and second seeds since then.

The furthest she has ever gone before at her home slam is the third round back in 2020, which is the last time her opponent, Osaka, won the tournament.

We all know the quality of Osaka and have just been waiting for her to put this kind of run together. She looks like she is really enjoying her tennis again and that has been key to her success in New York.

She changed her coach after Wimbledon, opting to end her relationship with Serena Williams’ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, and instead started working with Swiatek’s former coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski.

The two-time US Open winner has also only dropped one set, back in the third round against the 15th seed Daria Kasatkina, but she bounced back to beat 2023 champion Coco Gauff and the 13th seed Karolina Muchova.

The pair have played twice before, both back in 2022, and Anisimova won both. However, Osaka is a different player now and is looking close to being back to her best. If she can continue that form, then there will only be one winner.

Osaka v Anisimova prediction: Osaka to win 2-1 - 2/1 Bet365

