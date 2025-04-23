2025 World Snooker Championship Day Six Prediction, Best Bets & Tips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Snooker Championship Day Six Betting Tips

Allen to achieve one match century vs Wakelin - 10/3 Bet365

Under 21.5 frames in Higgins vs Xiao - 11/10 Bet365

We might only be on day six of the World Snooker Championships, but we’ve already seen our fair share of drama at the Crucible in Sheffield.

First, there was the will he, won’t he debate around former champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and whether he would play and then reigning champion Kyren Wilson and last year’s runner-up Jak Jones both crashed out in the first round.

Current world number two Wilson was beaten by debutant Lei Peifan, who came from 6-2 down to win 10-9 on Saturday. Jones was dumped out by Zhao Xintong, who has seen his odds for World Championship glory slashed dramatically from 14/1 to 9/2 by betting sites ahead of a second round meeting with Peifan.

Chris Wakelin vs Mark Allen Prediction

Mark Allen has made no secret of his ambition to win the tournament in Sheffield and he faces qualifier Chris Wakelin in the second round on Thursday.

The 39-year-old, who started the season as world number one, had an early scare in his first-round match and was forced to come from 3-0 down to beat Fan Zhengyi 10-6 thanks to some excellent breaks including 88 and 102.

Wakelin secured a first-ever Crucible victory with a 10-8 win over world number nine Neil Robertson and will be looking to make even more history when the pair face off at 1pm.

The 33-year-old had failed to qualify for the last two years and was knocked out in the first round two years in a row by David Gilbert and Yan Bingtao before that.

With Allen aiming to complete snooker's Triple Crown, having won the 2018 Masters and 2022 UK Championship, it’s hard to see beyond him for this one.

Allen is a best-price of 4/11 on betting apps for the win with Wakelin a 12/5 shot and while Allen may be a bit short to back for the win, he’s 10/3 on bet365 to record at least one century in the match, a feat he achieved twice when beating Fan Zhengyi in round one.

World Snooker Championship Day Six prediction 1: Allen to achieve one match century - 10/3 Bet365

John Higgins vs Xiao Guodong Prediction

John Higgins was one of our ante-post World Snooker Championship best bets, and he faces Xiao Guodong on Thursday looking to reach the last eight for the fourth year in a row.

The Scot beat Joe O'Connor 10-7 in the first round, despite being what he described as emotionally "drained" after his father-in-law fell seriously ill just before the tournament got underway.

The win came just a month after Higgins beat the same opponent in the final of the World Open in China.

The third seed also won the recent Tour Championships, so is full of confidence, but a lot will depend on what happens away from the table.

Xiao beat Matthew Selt 10-4 to set up the meeting with Higgins. Xiao impressed in an action-packed match which saw both players make two century breaks apiece in the opening nine frames.

Higgins is 2/5 to move on, while you can get 11/5 on a win for his Chinese opponent. We’re backing the four-time winner to make it through to the last eight and to complete his win in the best-of-25 contest in rapid fashion.

World Snooker Championship Day Six prediction 2: Under 21.5 frames - 11/10 Bet365

