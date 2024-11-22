Wales vs South Africa betting tips

South Africa -30.5 handicap - 6/4 Bet365

Wales host world champions South Africa at the Principality Stadium on Saturday evening and rugby betting sites don’t give the home side much hope of snapping their record 11-game losing run (5.40pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+).

Quite simply, it has been one of the worst years in Welsh rugby history as they have failed to win a single game in 2024 and it is now over 400 days since their last victory, against Georgia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with the autumn offering no respite from the misery.

A narrow defeat to Fiji a fortnight ago was followed by a heavy 52-20 loss to Australia last weekend, marking the first time Wales have lost 11 games in a row in their long, proud history.

Performances in both games have seen head coach Warren Gatland come under increased scrutiny, and it certainly doesn’t get easier as they face a Springboks side that has won eight of its last 10 games and cruised to victory in the summer’s Rugby Championship.

South Africa eased to a 29-20 win over England last week and the bookies are finding it hard to see anything but an away win in Cardiff too, with Wales priced as high as 22/1 and South Africa offered as low as 1/100.

Wales vs South Africa betting tips: No let up for downtrodden Welsh

There’s no sign of the turnaround in fortunes for Wales many had anticipated when Gatland returned to Cardiff for a second stint in charge of the national team. Wales have lost 17 of their 23 Tests under the New Zealander and slipped to a record low ranking of 11th in the world.

Gatland is trying to bring through the next generation in Welsh rugby, but there have been few bright spots from a team that makes too many mistakes and plays too conservatively.

A 32-point defeat to Australia compounded the bad feeling around this Welsh side, with the hosts conceding eight tries and a record number of points in Cardiff to a team that’s also supposed to be in transition.

And most fans will feel like it is impossible to avoid a 12th straight defeat this weekend, with the Springboks right at the top of their game at the moment.

The gap between the world champions and a Wales side that is still early in its development is huge, as alluded to by the odds on betting sites, and with South Africa having easily beaten superior sides in England and Scotland, it will likely get even worse for Wales before it gets better.

Gatland has made four alterations to the team that lost to Australia with Sam Costelow getting the nod at fly half, while winger Rio Dyer, back rower Taine Plumtree and lock Christ Tshiunza also come into the starting XV.

As for the Boks, they’ve made seven changes from the win over England with brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse handed starts in the half-backs. Rubbing a little more slat into the Wales wound is the fact that Welsh-qualified No.8 Cameron Hanekom is set to make his Springboks debut from the bench in Cardiff.

Traditionally, games between these two sides have been pretty close. However, the tide has turned in favour of South Africa and bettors may want to consider heading to the handicap market on betting apps.

South Africa won 52-16 the last time they visited Cardiff before recording a 41-13 victory when the sides met this summer.

Wales lack confidence, something the Boks have in spades, and the scoreline could be anything should Rassie Erasmus’s men get their noses in front early and then put their foot down.

Wales v South Africa prediction 1: South Africa -30.5 handicap - 6/4 Bet365

