Wales vs New Zealand live: Hosts face daunting clash with wounded All Blacks
Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953
Wales face a daunting challenge against a wounded New Zealand as they seek a first victory since 1953 over the All Blacks.
The hosts scraped past Japan last week to secure their first victory under head coach Steve Tandy — and one that may prove crucial in terms of seeding for the Rugby World Cup draw. It is a demanding end to November for a side short of confidence with the Springboks to come next week, but Tandy will have been pleased with the character shown as his team just about carved out a much-needed win last time out.
They will no doubt fear a backlash from an All Blacks side beaten at Twickenham last week after another collapse after half time. It was a defeat that led to more scrutiny over Scott Robertson as New Zealand continue to struggle for consistency, and a heavily-changed side might just have a point to prove in Cardiff today.
Follow all of the latest from the Quilter Nations Series clash with our live blog below:
New Zealand looking to bounce back from England defeat
Let’s take a quick glance back at last week’s action, starting with that All Blacks defeat at Twickenham. Luke Baker was there:
Steve Borthwick’s gamble pays off as England outclass All Blacks in statement win
Wales vs New Zealand live
It is more than 70 years since Wales last beat the All Blacks, a rivalry between two proud rugby nations always one sided even as fortunes have fluctuated. It feels unlikely that today is the day that run ends, but could a Welsh side at a low ebb spring an almighty shock against a wounded New Zealand team?
Kick off in Cardiff is at 3.10pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments