Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Harri Deaves handed Wales debut as All Blacks ring changes for Cardiff clash

Flanker Deaves will earn his first cap as Wales seek a first win in the fixture since 1953

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 20 November 2025 04:23 EST
Comments
Harri Deaves has been given a Wales debut
Harri Deaves has been given a Wales debut (Getty Images)

Flanker Harri Deaves will make his debut for Wales against the All Blacks as Steve Tandy’s side take on New Zealand in Cardiff.

Deaves, called up to the squad after injury to captain Jac Morgan, comes in on the openside as Alex Mann reverts to the No 6 shirt as Tandy freshens up his team after a narrow win over Japan.

Joe Hawkins is brought in to the centres and is set to feature for the first time since the 2023 Six Nations, while Tom Rogers returns on the wing with Josh Adams suspended following his red card last week.

Joe Hawkins is set for a first Wales appearance in more than two years
Joe Hawkins is set for a first Wales appearance in more than two years (PA Wire)

Replacement hooker Brodie Coghlan is also set to earn his first cap off the bench as Wales seek a first win over the All Blacks since 1953.

“Harri Deaves making his debut I think is an amazing story,” Tandy said. “I think his performances for the Ospreys, both sides of the ball, have been outstanding. I love how he plays the game.

Recommended

“He's a smaller rugby player and the way he plays he adds physicality. His speed and aggression are there for everyone to see. It's an amazing opportunity for Harri and we can't wait to see him go on Saturday.

“We obviously want to improve the performance from Japan. I thought we had some outstanding moments against Argentina [in week one]. We felt we would have liked to have improved more last weekend. It was obviously good to get the win, but we want to improve our own performance against a world-class opposition on Saturday.”

New Zealand, meanwhile, have rung the changes after defeat to England last weekend, with Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea among those to drop out.

Damian McKenzie starts at fly half for New Zealand
Damian McKenzie starts at fly half for New Zealand (PA Wire)

The eldest Barrett brother appeared to be struggling with a quad injury at Twickenham and is replaced by Damian McKenzie at fly half as experienced centre pairing Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane are reunited.

Fabian Holland is back available after illness to partner captain Scott Barrett in the second row, with Simon Parker the only starter other than the skipper to retain his place in the pack.

Wales XV to face New Zealand in Cardiff (Saturday 22 November, 3.10pm GMT): 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann 7 Harri Deaves, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Tom Rogers, 12 Joe Hawkins, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Brodie Coghlan, 18 Gareth Thomas, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Taine Plumtree; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Nick Tompkins.

New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3 Pasilio Tosi; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Simon Parker, 7 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8 Wallace Sititi; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Will Jordan; 15 Ruben Love.

Replacements: 16 George Bell, 17 Fletcher Newell, 18 George Bower, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Christian Lio-Willie; 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 23 Sevu Reece.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in