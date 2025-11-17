What is the Nations Championship? Rugby’s new-look north vs south competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rugby’s new-look Nations Championship has been launched with northern and southern hemisphere countries pitted against each other in two separate windows in July and November next year before a weekend of finals matches at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

The long-anticipated announcement has come three years after the competition was first mooted to replace the traditional mid-year tours that northern hemisphere teams make to countries in the south and then the other way round in November.

The new competition, designed to give more purpose to the Test schedule, will conclude with a finals weekend from 28-30 November in southwest London where all 12 nations will chase a placing.

The deciding clash will be between the top-ranked northern and southern hemisphere sides.

It will start in July 2026 with Argentina, Australia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa all hosting three matches against European opposition and then travelling north in November to play three away games in England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Times and venues for each game are still to be confirmed

Points will be awarded for each result – four for a win, two for a draw and a bonus point for scoring four tries or more or losing by less than eight points – which will then determine the pairings for the finals weekend at the end of November.

open image in gallery England and New Zealand will square off again int he north vs south battle ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Instead of a series of Tests in one country, as is usually the case for the European teams on their mid-year tours, they now face a daunting travel schedule in July with England, for example, scheduled to play South Africa, Fiji and Argentina on successive weekends.

It has been speculated, however, that Fiji will host their matches on neutral ground where the gate takings would be a boost to their coffers while easing the travel demands on their opponents. The BBC reported on Monday that Fiji would host their clash against England in South Africa.

The cross-hemisphere competition is to be played every two years, so will not interfere with a Rugby World Cup or a British and Irish Lions tour.

The Six Nations is also not affected, but the Rugby Championship between Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa now moves to every two years. New Zealand are instead going to tour South Africa in August and September next year for four Tests and four matches against franchise teams in a resurrection of the traditional tour schedule long since abandoned.

open image in gallery The Springboks and All Blacks are also facing off in a four-match series next year ( Getty Images )

New Zealand and South Africa are marketing their clash as ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ and will look to continue it every four years with the Springboks going to New Zealand in 2030.

World Rugby is also creating a second division tournament called the Nations Cup to feature the 12 teams who have qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and are not competing in the Nations Championship. They are Canada, Chile, Georgia, Hong Kong, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Tonga, Uruguay, USA, Zimbabwe and either Belgium or Samoa.

There are unconfirmed reports that there could be promotion and relegation between the two new competitions from 2030 onwards.

“The Nations Championship has the power to redefine the future of rugby, and the partnership between Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR signals a tectonic shift in the sport,” said Six Nations chief executive Tom Harrison.

“Rugby’s strongest nations have collaborated with a clear vision to grow the game, by challenging traditional ways of operating to create a tournament structure with genuine global relevance, which will unlock the true value of the sport.

“The world’s biggest and best championships are defined by intense sporting drama, and the Nations Championship will stand alongside these. The Finals Weekend will add a totally new dimension for fans, and promises to create an incredible spectacle, crown champions, and act as a catalyst to grow rugby’s reach, globally.

“By bringing together the best teams and players in the sport and injecting another layer to the fierce cross-hemisphere rivalries, the Nations Championship will take international rugby to new heights.”

open image in gallery Australia and Ireland will meet on the opening weekend of the 2026 Nations Championship ( Getty Images )

2026 Nations Championship fixtures

Southern Series

July 4-5: Argentina v Scotland, Australia v Ireland, Fiji v Wales, Japan v Italy, New Zealand v France, South Africa v England

July 11-12: Argentina v Wales, Australia v France, Fiji v England, Japan v Ireland, New Zealand v Italy, South Africa v Scotland

July 18-19: Argentina v England, Australia v Italy, Fiji v Scotland, Japan v France, New Zealand v Ireland, South Africa v Wales

Northern Series

November 7-8: England v Australia, France v Fiji, Ireland v Argentina, Italy v South Africa, Scotland v New Zealand, Wales v Japan

November 14-15: England v Japan, France v South Africa, Ireland v Fiji, Italy v Argentina, Scotland v Australia, Wales v New Zealand

November 21-22: England v New Zealand, France v Argentina, Ireland v South Africa, Italy v Fiji, Scotland v Japan, Wales v Australia

Finals Weekend (at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)

November 27: Sixth-place North v Sixth-place South, Third-place North v Third-place South

November 28: Fifth-place North v Fifth-place South, Second-place North v Second-place South

November 29: Fourth-place North v Fourth-place South, First-place North v First-place South

Reuters