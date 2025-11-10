Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A move to Dublin awaits Rieko Ioane at the end of November as he follows long-time centre partner Jordie Barrett for a short-term sabbatical at Leinster that he may hope proves restorative. The All Blacks wing-cum-centre-cum-wing-again has not yet celebrated his 29th birthday but finds himself currently out of the New Zealand side; an outside-back reshuffle may loom with Caleb Clarke out of the encounter with England but Scott Robertson’s recent selections suggest that Leicester Fainga’anku, Quinn Tupaea and Billy Proctor have supplanted Ioane in the chase for the No 13 shirt.

Such is life in a nation perhaps more richly resourced in elite rugby athletes than any other. Ioane may yet come again but has this year been pushed to the periphery, starting five matches on the wing, and then out of the matchday squad entirely.

His last 10 matches clad in black have produced just a single score – it is a genuine question if a player who once seemed destined to race into the record books after amassing 22 tries in his first 21 Tests will score many more.

open image in gallery Rieko Ioane was left out of the All Blacks squad for their first two autumn Tests ( Getty Images )

Ioane will, at least, find a few ex-New Zealand internationals who will be able to sympathise. He is far from the first to befall such a fate; indeed, by dint of his centre versatility, the 87-capper has lasted longer than most.

It is 18 years since Doug Howlett scored his 49th and final international try, and still no New Zealand men’s player, with a deserved nod to Black Ferns star Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, has cracked 50. From Jeff Wilson to Christian Cullen, Joe Rokocoko to Julian Savea, the country has produced a great many marksmen but no-one with the longevity to challenge the disputed Test record tally of 69 of Japan’s Daisuke Ohata. Howlett is the sole Kiwi in the top 10 all-time Test try scorers but there are seven All Blacks between positions 11 and 20.

Most All Blacks Tries Player Tests Tries 1 Doug Howlett 62 49 2 Christian Cullen 58 46 2 Joe Rokocoko 68 46 2 Julian Savea 54 46 5 Beauden Barrett 143 45 6 Will Jordan 52 44 6 Jeff Wilson 60 44 8 Ben Smith 84 39 9 Rieko Ioane 87 38 10 Jonah Lomu 63 37

It is a perhaps peculiar trend that extends deeper still – Sitiveni Sivivatu, for example, reaped 29 tries in 44 All Blacks appearances. But he played his last international at the age of 29 shortly after agreeing a move to Clermont Auvergne. Rokocoko was not yet 28 when Graham Henry wielded the axe; Savea’s 27th birthday celebrations were overshadowed by his dropping from the squad for the 2017 Rugby Championship.

“Our lifespan as wingers in New Zealand is really short, they’re always coming out the woodwork so you’ve got to be on your toes,” Rokocoko reflected in an interview with Sky Sports shortly after Savea lost his place in 2017.

“You may be Julian Savea, Jonah Lomu or Jeff Wilson, you can be doing your thing and someone comes along and does it better or flashier, then he’s the next big thing. That jersey isn’t ours – we’re just caretakers. You try to take care of it, then someone comes after you to take over, to take on the burden and to carry that jersey forward.”

open image in gallery Joe Rokocoko finished his international career with 46 tries ( Getty Images )

Try records are funny things, pursued by some, trivial to others. Christian Wade has made mention of chasing down Chris Ashton’s Prem Rugby record after signing deals at Gloucester and Newcastle in the last two years. But it would have given Damian Penaud little consolation to go past Serge Blanco with his 39th and 40th tries on Saturday evening, given the Springboks surge that followed in France’s defeat to South Africa.

open image in gallery Doug Howlett still holds the record for most tries by an All Black ( Getty Images )

Ohata’s mark – swelled by tries against England A, Australia A and the disbanded Arabian Gulf – could well be under threat before long from Georgia’s Akaki Tabutsadze, who has hit 50 in just 55 Tests, and Howlett’s All Blacks record should soon be surpassed, finally, too. Beauden Barrett, as important as ever to head coach Robertson, sits just four behind the record-holder but the greater threat comes from Will Jordan, who snared try No 44 in the win over Scotland and looks set to buck the back-three trend.

Jordan will soon be 28 but there are few suggestions that he does not have a long international future ahead of him at full-back. Having broken in to the team on the wing, the Crusader has excelled in his preferred position, though Robertson may consider bringing Damian McKenzie into the starting side and shifting Jordan back wider to compensate for the loss of Clarke. Perhaps less reliant on sheer explosiveness of athleticism as some of those who have fallen short before, there is little reason why Jordan, already contracted through to the end of the 2027 World Cup, cannot blow past his compatriots and beyond.

open image in gallery Will Jordan scored his 44th try for New Zealand against Scotland ( Getty Images )

“For me it’s always been about trying to have longevity and influence in the black jersey, so that’s the thing that will come from that,” Jordan told The Post in September. “Try-scoring is certainly part of your role as a back three.

“They don’t necessarily count stats as to how many lineouts you’ve taken or how many dominant shots you put on in other positions, so it’s a bit different in that regard.

“Probably the part I find coolest about it is being up in that space and just seeing the names there. It’s kind of the who’s who of back-three players in New Zealand… guys you grew up wanting to watch.

“As an All Black fan first, you always want the back three to create excitement in the game and have you on the edge of your seat, so I guess that’s something I’ve tried to emulate from those guys, to provide some energy and spark.”