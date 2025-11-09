England given Elliot Daly boost ahead of All Blacks clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have been bolstered by a fit-again Elliot Daly as they begin their preparations for a November-defining clash with New Zealand.

Daly has not played since breaking his arm playing for the British and Irish Lions against the Reds in Brisbane on 2 July.

The versatile back has been in England camp over the last few weeks progressing through the final stages of rehabilitation, and has now been named in a 37-player group to assemble at their Bagshot training base ahead of the All Blacks match next Saturday.

The experienced 33-year-old could contend for an immediate return to the starting side, perhaps at full-back, where Freddie Steward and Marcus Smith have started the wins over Australia and Fiji respectively.

Wing Tom Roebuck, who was ruled out of the Fiji game with an ankle injury, has also been named in Steve Borthwick’s squad, with England hopeful he may be fit to feature at Twickenham.

England enter an encounter that will serve as a chance to prove their progress on the back of a run of nine consecutive victories.

They have not beaten the All Blacks on home soil since 2012, and lost 24-22 to Scott Robertson’s side last November.

open image in gallery England suffered a narrow defeat to New Zealand last November ( PA Wire )

“We're excited by it, we want to challenge ourselves against the best teams and they are one of those best teams,” Borthwick said after the win over Fiji. “We're a young side, we're developing, I think we're growing quickly and we're keen to learn. So I'm sure next week's going to be a great assessment for us.”

The last time England beat New Zealand came in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup as they produced one of their finest ever performances. Hooker Jamie George was part of that team and believes that the current crop will have to take it to the All Blacks in a similar way.

“What a lot of teams do is sit back in awe of the All Blacks with their history and all their incredible players,” George explained. “It’s easy to do that. I’ve probably done it in the past.

“Last year was a big one for us in terms of probably playing within ourselves when games got tight. Going out there and expressing ourselves and attacking the game is something we’ve done really well in the past couple of weeks when games have been really tight.

“We’ve also got to be aware we’ll be here at Allianz Stadium. We’re very proud to be playing here. We are going to do everything we can to win that game.”