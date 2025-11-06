Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett will take a non-playing sabbatical at the end of the All Blacks' season-ending tour, meaning he will miss most of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 31-year-old has exercised a clause in his contract with the Crusaders and will subsequently miss most of the club’s title defence next year.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney said that the final details of Barrett’s schedule are yet to be decided, though he will likely follow a similar timeline to that of fellow All Black Codie Taylor, who took a sabbatical after the 2023 World Cup and returned for the final four games of the following season.

"He [Barrett] is an iconic player, a legend. He can do what he likes," Penney said. "He'll recharge the batteries. He loves this place and I suspect he'll be floating around and adding value behind the scenes.”

"When he's right to put his body back in action and anger, he'll be ready to go and he'll be in,” he added.

Barrett is one of several All Blacks who are taking sabbaticals next year, though Rieko Ioane, Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown will be playing abroad. Ioane will be playing for Leinster in 2026, while Savea and Lienert-Brown will both play in Japan.

Barrett is out of the next match of New Zealand’s tour, having suffered a laceration on his leg in the 26-13 win against Ireland in Chicago last week.

Both himself and brother Jordie Barrett will miss the match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, with Jordie having been ruled out for the rest of the tour.

Josh Lord is promoted into the starting second row to partner Fabian Holland, with Ardie Savea standing in as skipper. Leicester Fainga’anku replaces the youngest Barrett brother in midfield as Quinn Tupaea shifts from 13 to 12.

Scott could return for the Test against England at Twickenham on 15 November, before the All Blacks’ tour finishes against Wales at the Principality Stadium on 22 November.

New Zealand XV to face Scotland: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Josh Lord, 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Ardie Savea (capt.), 8 Peter Lakai; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 13 Leicester Fainga’anku, 14 Leroy Carter; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Sam Darry, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Damian McKenzie.