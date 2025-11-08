Scotland fall short of historic New Zealand win as All Blacks break hosts’ hearts again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland's search for a first-ever win over New Zealand continues after their spirited second-half fightback ultimately proved fruitless in a 25-17 defeat at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend's side went in 17-0 down at the break despite being twice held up over the line.

The Scots roared back to make it 17-17 by the hour mark after tries from Ewan Ashman and Kyle Steyn, and they looked the likelier winners as the match moved into the fourth quarter.

But the All Blacks - who had three players yellow-carded - regained their composure in the closing stages, with a try and a long-range penalty from substitute Damian McKenzie taking the game away from the hosts, who have now failed to win this fixture in 33 attempts over 120 years.

open image in gallery Damian McKenzie contorted over as New Zealand snatched victory ( AFP via Getty Images )

The visitors silenced the home support by taking the lead within three minutes. Second-rower Josh Lord produced a magnificent one-handed pick and go off the back of a ruck on the halfway line and drove forward before releasing Cam Roigard through a gap to score on the left. Beauden Barrett duly converted.

The Scots responded strongly and asked questions of their visitors without showing the conviction to get themselves on the scoreboard.

Shortly after Scotland wing Darcy Graham was held up over the line by some brilliant All Blacks defending, the visitors stretched their advantage to 10 points with a close-range penalty from Barrett in the 29th minute.

The hosts were given an opportunity to crank up the pressure when All Blacks wing Leroy Carter was sin-binned in the 33rd minute for cynically tripping Graham as he hacked through to try to get on the end of his own kick.

But the Scots failed to make the numerical advantage count. After Rory Hutchinson became the second Scottish player to be held up over the line, the Kiwis increased their lead to 17 points in the last action of the half when Will Jordan finished on the left after being set up by Wallace Sititi, with Barrett kicking the conversion.

open image in gallery Will Jordan put New Zealand 17-0 up at half time ( Getty Images )

The Scots started the second half strongly, however. Hooker Ashman scored off the back of a lineout maul in the 46th minute, with Finn Russell adding the extras.

The resurgent hosts were further buoyed by the sight of All Blacks captain Ardie Savea being yellow-carded for trying to pull the maul down.

This time the Scots made the extra man count as Steyn bounded over on the left after being set up by Blair Kinghorn's pass in the 51st minute. Russell was again on point with the conversion.

open image in gallery Scotland roared back to level ( REUTERS )

The Scots' tails were up and they looked set to go ahead in the 56th minute, only for Roigard to make a brilliant tackle to stop Graham grounding the ball on the right.

Russell then levelled a pulsating encounter with a penalty on the hour mark, setting up a grandstand finale. It looked like the pendulum was swinging in the Scots' favour, particularly when Sititi became the third New Zealand player to be yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on in the 61st minute.

open image in gallery The All Blacks just about escaped with victory ( REUTERS )

But the visitors weathered the Scottish storm and got their noses back in front in the 73rd minute when McKenzie produced a brilliant finish on the left.

The try-scorer slightly blotted his copy-book by making a mess of his conversion attempt, but he made no mistake six minutes later when launching a penalty from 45 metres between the posts to put the outcome beyond doubt.

