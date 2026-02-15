Wales endure latest dark day as France run riot in front of empty seats in Cardiff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales suffered more Six Nations misery as France romped to a 54-12 victory in Cardiff.

Les Bleus scored eight tries en route to a second bonus-point win that took them back to the top of the table as Wales wilted again for a 13th straight Six Nations defeat.

Emilien Gailleton, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Matthieu Jalibert, Julien Marchand, Theo Attissogbe (two), Charles Ollivon crossed as France transformed a Test match into an an exhibition of carefree rugby.

Thomas Ramos added seven conversions as the visitors claimed their biggest Six Nations triumph in the Welsh capital.

open image in gallery ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

This was the fifth time in six games under Steve Tandy that Wales have conceded over 40 points, with tries from Rhys Carre and Mason Grady providing rare comfort for beleaguered hosts.

There were swathes of empty seats in the Principality Stadium amid turbulent times for Welsh rugby.

The official attendance of 57,744 was the lowest in Cardiff for a Six Nations fixture, fewer than the previous smallest crowd of 58,349 against Italy in 2002.

Wales had conceded 34 tries and 248 points under Tandy, and that porous defence was breached inside 90 seconds.

Antoine Dupont's delicious pass out of the back of the hand sent Attissogbe and Ollivon charging through, and Gailleton was on hand to take the try-scoring pass.

open image in gallery Emilien Gailleton got the scoring started for France ( Getty Images )

Dupont had a quiet game by his high standards in France's opening victory over Ireland, but the scrum-half orchestrated matters alongside the outstanding Jalibert.

With the Wales defence sucked in, Jalibert's inch-perfect kick detected Bielle-Biarrey for the winger's 23rd try in 24 Tests.

Wales were unable to catch their breath and Jalibert broke through again to give supporting Pau centre Brau-Boirie a debut score.

open image in gallery Fabien Brau-Boirie, scored on debut for France ( AFP via Getty Images )

There had been simply nothing for home fans to shout about, but Wales responded by recycling the ball through several hands and Carre barged over from close range and Dan Edwards converted.

Normal order appeared to be restored when Attissogbe gathered Dupont's clever chip, but the winger was in front of the scrum-half and in an offside position.

France bagged the bonus point on the stroke of half-time as Jalibert punished Adam Beard's fluffed kick to race over unopposed.

open image in gallery Wales’ woe continues ( Action Images via Reuters )

There was no let-up after the break as France turned to their power game and Marchand was the beneficiary under a pile of blue-shirted bodies on his 50th Les Bleus appearance.

Bielle-Biarrey then kept the ball alive on the touchline and Attissogbe popped up on his opposite wing to scamper over.

The Pau flyer was celebrating again after collecting Jalibert's kick to the corner and Ollivon delivered his trademark try from close range.

Wales had the final word through replacement back Grady, but it was another sobering day for Welsh fans who will be wondering when their fortunes will be turned around.

PA