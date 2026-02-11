Wales conduct ‘honest’ review of England thrashing as daunting Six Nations clash with France looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matt Sherratt says there has been an "honest" appraisal of Wales' abject defeat to England but no "hairdryer treatment" for Steve Tandy's players.

Wales were thumped 48-7 on Saturday as a once-proud rugby country suffered a 12th-consecutive Six Nations loss.

Former Wales outside-half Dan Biggar said Tandy's side were "quite a bit short" of the standard required for Test rugby and Welsh fans hammered the team on social media.

"Everyone's going to have an opinion on how to solve things," said Wales attack coach Sherratt.

"The review was honest. It wasn't hairdryer treatment, but it was honest. There was accountability in terms of the discipline and how we played from staff and players.

"Days have gone where it's the coaching staff as the teachers and the players as the students. It is more joined up.

"It was very factual in terms of what went wrong and what we need to improve. After that, it's then about looking forward.

"I appreciate everyone's got an opinion on how to solve things, but that's not the way it was done with us."

open image in gallery ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

The statistics make grim reading for Wales ahead of Sunday's visit from reigning European champions France.

Three of Wales' four worst ever Six Nations defeats have come in the past two seasons, two against England and last year's 43-0 defeat to France.

Wales have conceded 34 tries in Tandy's five games and Les Bleus head to Cardiff on the back of demolishing Ireland in their Six Nations opener.

Sherratt added: "It doesn't get any easier. Top-tier teams are physical, none more so than France.

"I know it's a cliche, but it's about us trying to play a game that suits us. If we can play with speed and good height and get 1v1, then we can get our game on the field.

"But we didn't get our first three phases right and if we're on the wrong side of that, it's very difficult to get your game on the field.

open image in gallery France visit Cardiff on Sunday in round two of the Six Nations ( AFP via Getty Images )

"It's a challenge against France who are a good side, especially when they get momentum. But if we go into it worrying too much about France, then you're not in the right space."

Welsh indiscipline cost them dear against England with four yellow cards, and 10 penalties and a free-kick conceded in the first half alone.

Wales have tried to address discipline issues by inviting match officials to training sessions.

Sherratt said: "We've got referee's refereeing training and two touch judges to try and stop those controllable penalties, like your offsides and things like that.

"We are working hard on it and we are obviously very aware of it.

"It's not one thing and we've put things in practice in training to try to improve it. That's how we are trying to get better at it."

PA