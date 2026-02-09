Six Nations team of the week: Which players impressed in round one?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The opening round of the Six Nations has come and gone with plenty of drama across the first three games.

France cemented their place as favourites to defend their title with a highly-impressive dismantling of Ireland, who face a few tough truths as the plot their way back into the tournament.

England, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a big win over an overmatched Wales, although Steve Borthwick will know sterner tests are to come.

The true contest, then, came in wretched weather in Rome, with Italy pipping Scotland to raise more questions over Gregor Townsend’s future.

But who were the standout performers of round one? We’ve picked our team of the week.

Loosehead prop: Jean-Baptiste Gros, France

France’s front five did not necessarily dismantle Ireland at scrum-time but Gros helped anchor a really solid set-piece effort, as well as popping up in spaces tight and open, including in the build-up to Charles Ollivon’s score with a lovely bit of handling.

Hooker: Jamie George, England

While Wales wilted, George’s leadership and calm really stood out in England’s big win. His communication with officials remains a real strength, and his darts were typically excellent, too, giving England a stable platform on a far from easy day for the throwers.

Tighthead prop: Simone Ferrari, Italy

A dominant performance from Ferrari in the wet, putting the normally rock-solid Pierre Schoeman on skates a couple of times at the scrum. Italy’s performance was made all the more impressive by their absentee list, and Ferrari should keep the starting tighthead shirt when Marco Riccioni returns from injury.

Lock: Ollie Chessum, England

Chessum suggested after England’s win over Wales that he and Alex Coles felt they had a bit of a point to prove having been given a rare start together in the absence of Maro Itoje. Consider that point well made, with Chessum’s running of the attacking and defensive lineouts outstanding alongside a few eye-catching carries out in midfield as he flashed his athleticism.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Lock: Mickael Guillard, France

Guillard may only have lasted 49 minutes on the opening night but the lock dealt all sorts of damage to Ireland. Almost every one of his 16 carries was bruising, while his softer skills were shown by his neat inside ball to assist lock partner Charles Ollivon, also very impressive. Italy’s Niccolo Cannone deserves a mention, too - tireless in the torrent.

Blindside flanker: Francois Cros, France

A surprise choice, perhaps, given Cros lacked the eye-catching impact of some of his teammates but the flanker is very much the oil in the French machine. His ability to resource rucks and link play was crucial to a fluid French performance. Their breakdown detail was superb, as evidenced by going a whole half without conceding a penalty for the first time in Opta’s records.

Openside flanker: Manuel Zuliani, Italy

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Run very close by Oscar Jegou, Zuliani just gets the nod for his work in holding Scotland at bay in the storm. The flanker made 19 tackles, with four of those dominant hits, and was a persistent menace as per usual at the breakdown.

No 8: Ben Earl, England

Earl’s ability to marry high efficacy with high output makes him a vital figure in an English side in which he has to shoulder a significant carrying load. A late cameo at centre was lively, too. It was a good weekend for No 8s, mind: Jack Dempsey and Aaron Wainwright were standouts for their sides in defeats, while Anthony Jelonch and Lorenzo Cannone gave France and Italy real go-forward.

Scrum half: Antoine Dupont, France

There were a few ideas that didn’t come off for Dupont against Ireland, but rewatching the game one is reminded of just how much of an impact he makes in every facet of the game. His capacity to clear off either boot helped France win the territory battle, while he single-handedly forced a turnover at one stage by biffing back opposite number Jamison Gibson-Park before snaffling the ball on the floor.

Fly half: Matthieu Jalibert, France

open image in gallery ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

The game against Ireland was as assured a fly half performance as we’ve seen from Jalibert in a French shirt, with he and Dupont linking up far more effectively than in their last two outings together. With Romain Ntamack out of the Wales game at least, the Bordeaux Begles playmaker looks set to remain at No 10. George Ford was very good, too, albeit against overmatched opposition.

Left wing: Louis Bielle-Biarrey, France

Bielle-Biarrey is just a freakish athlete, a threat to score virtually every time he touches the ball. But France’s work in the aerial contest was just as important having worked hard to improve that area since November, leaving Ireland unable to gain a foothold.

Inside centre: Tommaso Menoncello, Italy

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

A thunderous carrier, Menoncello seemed the only player able to find sure footing as the rain tumbled down at the Stadio Olimpico. His midfield marriage with Juan Ignacio Brex remains a delicious combination, with Brex’s subtler skills a perfect foil to his explosive other half.

Outside centre: Tommy Freeman, England

There will be bits of his performance that Freeman may wish to tidy up, with one poor pass over Tom Roebuck’s head showing there is a way to go as a distributor. Yet as a front-door carrier and defensive marshal of the 13 channel, the Northampton man is already showing why Steve Borthwick has been so keen to get him into that slot. His late try, which came after a move to the wing, marked the seventh successive Six Nations game in which he’s scored.

Right wing: Henry Arundell, England

open image in gallery Wales found Henry Arundell unstoppable in England’s crushing Six Nations victory ( PA Wire )

Yes, Arundell played on the left wing but his try-scoring exploits necessitate inclusion. While they were three simple finishes, a few flashes of speed elsewhere complemented a strong all-round performance, including one thumping tackle on Louis Rees-Zammit. Louis Lynagh can count himself unfortunate to miss out.

Full-back: Thomas Ramos, France

Perhaps no player in world rugby manages to produce a moment of magic from seeming disaster as often as Ramos. That slightly frenetic energy contrasts with his consistency off the tee.