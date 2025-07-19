Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Being a Wallabies fly half hopeful with his surname has seen plenty of pressure already put upon his slender shoulders, but for Tom Lynagh, the twin burdens of hope and expectation are about to be ladened like never before. 36 years since father Michael seized the first match of British and Irish Lions series with a display of fly half mastery, his son will take on the tourists after earning an unlikely election to No 10.

It is hard to describe this as anything other than an exceptionally gutsy call by Joe Schmidt, the Australia head coach, for the opening Test in Brisbane. Of course, these circumstances have rather been forced upon him: Noah Lolesio’s desperately disappointing injury against Fiji has ruled him out of the series, while Carter Gordon, made king by a previous regime ahead of the 2023 World Cup, has swapped codes to the NRL. But the safer play from the Wallabies boss surely would have been to turn to Ben Donaldson after a strong Super Rugby Pacific campaign, or to James O’Connor after his surprise recall – the veteran has experience of being a surprise choice at fly half in a Lions series from 2013.

But Schmidt has perhaps recognised that this is a time to gamble. And gamble he has. Lynagh is just 22; he has worn Wallaby green and gold at international level for exactly one hour, and did not even travel on the European tour in November. He has not had a hit-out at all since 6 June, an encounter with the Crusaders that ended prematurely after concussion.

open image in gallery Tom Lynagh is following in the footsteps of his father, Michael Lynagh ( Getty Images )

Yet in a series that may prove crucial to the future of Australian rugby, Schmidt has placed a bet on pedigree and potential. The head coach is a noted schemer but it would be fair to say that he has looked like a mathematician searching for a solution to an equation he has not fully grasped in the two weeks since Lolesio’s injury. O’Connor – who probably should have been in the initial squad for the Fiji game – was scrambled in at short notice and informed of his selection after a chance encounter with a group of squadmates in Brisbane, while the failure to give Lynagh a run in any of the pre-Test series matches looks a major misstep in retrospect.

But there is much in the make-up of the young playmaker to suggest that he might just rise to the challenge in front of him. The progeny of many a sporting great have had a golden path paved for them – consciously or unconsciously – by their parent but Lynagh has fought to forge his own journey.

Like brother Louis, the Italy wing, Tom was born near Treviso, where their father had spent five years as a player and met their mother, Isabella. The family soon relocated to England, where the elder two of three sons took up the game in the minis section at Richmond RFC, with Tom going on to Epsom College and the Harlequins academy.

Where most would have been content to remain on a travelator to the top in leafy southwest London, a then 17-year-old Tom had other ideas, declaring an ambition to move in with his grandparents in Queensland to pursue an Australian dream in the depths of the pandemic. In a different world, perhaps he might have remained at Quins and been jostling for position behind Marcus Smith; now, with the English fly half expected to be named on the Lions’ bench, the pair could come into direct opposition.

open image in gallery Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt has made a bold selection call ( AP )

In a way, the move away from London has perhaps helped temper certain expectations that might have been placed on Lynagh within an English game that can build a fly half up just as quickly as it can dress them down. Despite the famous name, the Australian public will not necessarily have been monitoring his progress that closely – until now.

“I’m really excited for Tom,” Schmidt said. “He’s got a quiet confidence about him, which gives us a quiet confidence. He’s fitted in really well this week. He has given us the confidence and the players the confidence that he is going to run the game really well for us. His kicking game is strong, he’s got good acceleration and he’s really brave.

“It’s Suncorp [Stadium], it’s his home track, it’s a fantastic opportunity for him. We twice had him lined up for his first start last year and he picked up little niggles. It’s probably not ideal to be starting your first Test for the Wallabies against the British and Irish Lions, but you’ve got to start somewhere. It not now, when?”

open image in gallery Tom Lynagh has been given a huge opportunity ( Getty Images )

As Schmidt mentioned, Lynagh does have familiarity with Suncorp Stadium, if not overwhelmingly so with the players around him. It is a slight surprise to see scrum half Jake Gordon preferred to Lynagh’s fellow Red Tate McDermott after an injury hit season; connecting quickly with Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will be key.

Up front, Rob Valetini and Will Skelton are significant injury absentees with debutant Nick Champion de Crespigny completing the back row alongside Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson. A fast start is surely a must for the Wallabies as the curtain comes up in Brisbane – and after a surprise casting in the starring role, the spotlight will fix on one man.

Wallabies XV to face the British and Irish Lions in Brisbane (Saturday 19 July, 11am BST): 1 James Slipper, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Nick Champion de Crespigny, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Tom Lynagh; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Tom Hooper, 20 Carlo Tizzano; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Andrew Kellaway.