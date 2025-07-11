Veteran James O’Connor answers fly half SOS as Wallabies confirm squad for Lions series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran playmaker James O’Connor has answered Australia’s fly half SOS ahead of the British and Irish Lions series, with the 35-year-old given a shock Wallabies recall.

O’Connor returns to Joe Schmidt’s squad for the three Tests against the tourists after the hosts lost first-choice No 10 Noah Lolesio to injury in their win over Fiji last week.

In the latest chapter in a remarkable, and somewhat curious, international career, O’Connor could be in line to add to his 64 caps 17 years after becoming the youngest ever Wallaby, and may feature against the Lions for a second time having started all three Tests in 2013.

144-cap prop James Slipper was also involved 12 years ago and is another experienced head in a largely settled squad named by head coach Schmidt, though Brumbies flyer Corey Toole and Western Force flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny could press for debuts.

“As Wallabies coaches, we have tried to balance continuity with form and freshness, but there were some very tight calls,” Schmidt said. “We’re conscious of how special it is to play the British and Irish Lions, so for those selected in the squad, they’ll be competing for Test jerseys, while also trying to help others prepare.

“We need to improve our accuracy and cohesion with a very short runway leading up to the first Test [in Brisbane] in eight days. We are excited by what’s to come.”

O’Connor is joined among the fly half options in the squad by youngster Tom Lynagh - son of Wallabies great Michael - and Ben Robertson, who can also play at full-back.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a strong Super Rugby Pacific season in the colours of the Crusaders in Christchurch, and will join Leicester Tigers in the Premiership next season.

open image in gallery James O'Connor featured against the Lions in 2013 ( REUTERS )

"Noah's injury opened up a doorway for me. And even then, again, I still didn't think I'd made it," O’Connor said in Brisbane. "So, to be here right now and to be given the opportunity to be with this group of men, I'm bloody excited."

France-based lock Will Skelton is the lone overseas inclusion in Schmidt’s 36-man party. After the opening Test at Suncorp Stadium, Australia host the Lions in Melbourne and Sydney.

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.