Owen Farrell to make first appearance of Lions tour in final audition before Tests

Owen Farrell will make his first appearance of the British and Irish Lions tour off the bench as the tourists’ Test hopefuls face a final audition before the opening clash against the Wallabies.

Andy Farrell’s side take on an invitational selection from Australia and New Zealand in Adelaide in their last warm-up fixture before the first Test in Brisbane next Saturday.

After a mixed showing in midweek against the Brumbies from Farrell’s presumed Test team, plenty of those involved here will eye an opportunity to force their way into the head coach’s plans.

Tadhg Beirne skippers the side from the second row while all of Henry Pollock, Jac Morgan and Ben Earl may be eyeing a Test opportunity and comprise the loose forward trio.

With no update as of yet on Blair Kinghorn’s knee injury, Hugo Keenan will hope to impress at full-back after a trip disrupted by injury and illness, and Scots Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones form a familiar centre partnership.

The presence of Farrell - called up to replace the injured Elliot Daly last week - among the replacements suggests that a bench role could be possible for the former England fly half come the Tests.

The 33-year-old joins fellow playmaker Marcus Smith in providing backs cover, with Finn Russell not involved but the other three options at No 10 all included in this squad.

The AUNZ Invitational XV is a scratch side that has come together at short notice under future Australia head coach Les Kiss, though is packed with talent.

It is co-captained by an Australian and a New Zealander, with Wallabies lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and All Blacks centre David Havili sharing skipper duties.

Ngani Laumape, Marika Koroibete and Shaun Stevenson ensure no shortage of threat in wider channels outside of fly half Tane Edmed, who gets a chance to impress Joe Schmidt as the Wallabies head coach considers his options at 10 after the injury to Noah Lolesio.

Lions XV to face AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide (Saturday 12 July, 11am BST): 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Will Stuart; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne (capt.); 6 Henry Pollock, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Ben White, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Josh van der Flier; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Owen Farrell.