Australia fly half Noah Lolesio set to miss Lions series after undergoing neck surgery

Australia fly half Noah Lolesio is set to miss the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions after undergoing surgery at hospital after a worrying incident during the Wallabies’ win over Fiji.

Lolesio was carried off on a stretcher in a neck brace during the second half of the clash in Newcastle after his head collided with the pitch following a tackle attempt.

The 25-year-old was discharged from hospital later on Sunday to rejoin the rest of the Wallabies squad at their team hotel, though returned to undergo surgery on Tuesday following further medical assessment.

Rugby Australia have now confirmed that the playmaker will take a period of time away from the game, though it is hoped that we will make a full recovery.

“Firstly, we were relieved that Noah was up and moving well when he returned to the team hotel after his initial hospital visit in Newcastle on Sunday,” Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt said. “Further to that, it’s an added relief for everyone, especially his family, that successful surgery now has him on the road to recovery.”

Lolesio had also been taken off on a stretcher following a collision during the Brumbies’ win over the Western Force in Super Rugby Pacific back in May, though was later cleared of serious injury.

His absence from the series against the Lions, with begins in Brisbane on Saturday 19 July, leaves Schmidt facing a decision at fly half with Lolesio seemingly primed to take the No 10 shirt.

Ben Donaldson, who can also play at full-back, featured off the bench in the narrow win against Fiji, while 22-year-old Tom Lynagh - son of Wallabies legend Michael - is also part of Schmidt’s squad, though is inexperienced.

The Wallabies boss is set to update his squad ahead of the Lions series later this week.