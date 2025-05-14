Wallabies star Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i facing race to be fit for Lions series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i faces a race against time to be fit for the British and Irish Lions series with the new Wallabies star set for surgery on a fractured jaw.

Sua’ali’i enjoyed an eye-catching debut tour with Australia last November, starring against England at outside centre after hopping codes from the NRL to boost Joe Schmidt’s squad in a Lions year.

The 21-year-old has since impressed, largely at full-back, for the Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific, though his club season appears to now be over after an unfortunate collision with a teammate’s knee in the game against the Reds last weekend.

Having already been stood down after a concussion, subsequent scans revealed a small fracture that will require reinforcement surgery in an injury blow for a player who also missed four games earlier in the campaign due to a toe issue.

While a timeline of about four weeks has been set for his return, any possible set-back could leave Sua’ali’i battling to be back to full match sharpness before Australia take on the Lions in a three-Test series from 19 July.

“This is unfortunate for us and especially for Joseph. We wish him all the best in his recovery and return to full health," Waratahs coach Dan McKellar said. "We will do all we can to facilitate his recovery in consultation with Rugby Australia to have him in the best shape possible for his availability for the Wallabies."

Sua’ali’i’s signature was a significant coup for Australian rugby as they gear up both for the Lions tour and a home men’s World Cup in 2027.

The Wallabies kick-off their season with a Test against Fiji in Newcastle on 6 July before beginning a the three-Test series against Andy Farrell’s side begins in Brisbane 13 days later.

Australia fly half Noah Lolesio has been cleared of serious injury after being carried off in a neck brace following a worrying incident during the Brumbies’ win over the Western Force.

open image in gallery Noah Lolesio has been cleared of serious injury ( Getty Images )

Schmidt suggested this week that members of his squad in line to feature in the Tests were unlikely to face the Lions in any of the tour games that precede the series, though opened the door to picking players from overseas like lock Will Skelton, centre Samu Kerevi and back row Pete Samu.

"We don't want to discount anyone because, as [Lions head coach] Andy [Farrell's] done and the coaches, they've picked a form squad," said Schmidt.

"I stay in touch with those guys who are overseas. We would love to pick a form squad. But, as I've always said, if there's anything that we think is 50-50, it's more difficult to absorb someone from the outside the groups that play together already."