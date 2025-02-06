Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt makes decision on future as British and Irish Lions series looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt will leave his role at the end of this year’s Rugby Championship, leaving the Wallabies on the hunt for a fourth head coach in as many years.

Schmidt took over in the wake of the disastrous pool stage exit from the 2023 Rugby World Cup on a short-term contract through to the end of the British and Irish Lions series this summer.

The New Zealander, formerly in charge of Ireland, has extended that deal by a few months to encompass the annual southern hemisphere competition, but will depart ahead of Australia’s November tour.

It leaves Rugby Australia (RA) to seek yet another new coach after a turbulent period for the men’s side. The recruitment process will be led by Peter Horne, director of high performance.

“We are delighted Joe will continue to coach the Wallabies beyond his current contract,” said Horne. “After noting the positive impact Joe has made with the Wallabies playing and coaching staff, we were keen that he stay on after the Lions series.

“Joe expressed to us that he was enjoying his work with the Wallabies while also making clear his need to spend more time at home with his family.”

Schmidt added: “I am very much enjoying my time with Australian rugby. The British and Irish Lions is our immediate focus but, with the Rugby Championship following so closely after the Lions series, I understand the need for continuity heading into two away Test matches against South Africa.”

The arrival of the former All Blacks assistant came after the exit of Eddie Jones for Japan amid allegations that the head coach had met with representatives of the Japanese Rugby Football Union (JRFU) during a tournament that saw the Wallabies dumped out of their pool after being thrashed by Wales.

Jones had himself unseated Dave Rennie at the end of 2022 to return to his native Australia after his defenestration by England.

It may be that RA again look backwards to go forwards: Michael Cheika has confirmed that he will be leaving Leicester Tigers at the end of this Premiership season, and could be targeted for a return to a role he fulfilled between 2014 and 2019.

open image in gallery Michael Cheika could be in the frame for a return to Australia after leaving Leicester ( Getty Images )

Cheika led Australia to the final of the 2015 World Cup. His former attack coach Stephen Larkham, one of the country’s great playmakers, could also emerge as a contender having done strong work with the Brumbies over the last couple of years.

The vastly experienced Les Kiss, in charge of the Queensland Reds, and another former Leicester coach in Dan McKellar, now with the Waratahs, could also be considered.

Meanwhile, it is thought that Graham Rowntree, former Tigers front row stalwart, is among the leading contenders for the vacancy at Welford Road. The 53-year-old has been out of work since departing Munster by mutual consent in October.