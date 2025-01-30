Michael Cheika to depart Leicester Tigers after single season in charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leicester Tigers head coach Michael Cheika will leave at the end of the season after deciding not to extend his contract with the Premiership club.

The Australian signed a one-year deal at the start of the campaign but just over a week ago he claimed negotiations about him remaining beyond the end of his current deal had been pushed back in the wake of a club record 80-12 defeat in the European Champions Cup to Toulouse.

"While disappointed, given the positive influence Michael has had since joining us in the summer, we were always aware of this being a one-year deal and we have been transparent with players, staff, and supporters on that point," said chief executive Andrea Pinchen.

"As we have said throughout Michael's tenure, we would have liked to have extended his time in the head coach role but understand why that can't happen.

"Knowing it was a one-year contract, the club has been running a recruitment process to find a suitable replacement.

"It goes without saying that Michael is fully committed to seeing out his time as head coach in a successful way, determined to add silverware to the trophy cabinet and we are excited about what remains in this campaign."

Speculation has already linked former Leicester prop and ex-Munster head coach Graham Rowntree as a potential successor, while Glasgow boss Franco Smith, who led the Warriors to the URC title last season, has also been mentioned.

PA