The challenges standing between Ireland and Six Nations history

As Ireland prepares for the 2025 Six Nations Championship, the air is thick with anticipation. Simon Easterby’s team, having already secured back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 under the guidance of Andy Farrell, are on the cusp of making history, aiming for their third consecutive championship – a feat that would place them alongside some of rugby’s most successful teams.

It will be an achievement made more impressive given the challenges such as significant absences in Farrell, Tadhg Furlong for the opener against England, and a squad with new faces that are determined to cement their place on the international stage.

A Championship on the Line

Claiming a third successive Six Nations title would cement Ireland’s place in the history books. No team has ever achieved more than two back-to-back championships, and for a country that has been plagued with World Cup disappointment in recent years, this would be an immense boost. Ireland have grown into a force in world rugby under Head coach Farrell, whose tactical acumen and leadership have been key to the team’s success. Farrell’s influence has been obvious to supporters, where his philosophy of dynamic, high-pressure rugby has clearly transformed Ireland into a Six Nations powerhouse.

This year, though, without Farrell at the helm due to his sabbatical leave in preparation for the British and Irish Lions tour, the team will have to navigate the tournament without his steadying presence. Taking the reins is former Irish defence coach Simon Easterby, who takes on the role of interim head coach. Whilst being a blow for the squad, which has grown accustomed to the leadership and the structure Farrell has implemented over the past few years, Easterby is one of his most trusted and knowledgeable assistant coaches, having proved his worth in previous tournaments, and has no doubt been given the full trust and support of Farrell.

Whilst his absence raises questions about how Ireland will maintain the high standards set under his watch, the players and staff are adamant that they are ready to rise to the occasion. Easterby spoke with Six Nations Rugby and said: ”The Guinness Six Nations is one of the most keenly-contested competitions in the global calendar and there’s great excitement in the playing group and coaching staff for this year. I’m hugely excited to work with the talent in this group and after speaking to players you get the sense they are up for a challenge.”

Rising to the challenge

Indeed, the squad is packed with talent, new captain Caelon Doris leads the side, with other fellow veterans such as Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healey and Bundee Aki providing the backbone for the team, and the hope that Furlong can return later in the campaign. That group provides experience and leadership qualities that will prove essential in Farrell’s absence. But perhaps more exciting for Ireland fans is the influx of new faces who have earned their place in the 2025 squad. Uncapped Leinster’s Jack Boyle and newly capped Gus McCarthy are among the fresh blood who have emerged as key figures for the future. In the backs Sam Prendergast and Jamie Osborne, are just some of the backs named who boast a wealth of provincial experience in this side, although relatively new to the international scene.

open image in gallery Ireland head coach Simon Easterby (L) and England head coach Steve Borthwick ( AFP via Getty Images )

This fine balance of youth and experience it could be the perfect recipe for success for Ireland. With young players now taking centre stage, the team is not just looking to retain a title, but to build a strong foundation for the next generation of Irish players, with one eye on the World Cup in just two years time.

A new generation steps up

It will be a defining tournament for Ireland’s young players, as the pressure will be higher than ever before, with expectations of a nation on their shoulders. For the likes of Crowley and Prendergast, the successors of Johnny Sexton, it is their opportunity to establish themselves as the next legends of the game. With such responsibility in a key position, their inclusion highlights the team’s evolving depth, where young players are ready to complement the experience of senior counterparts.

Crowley in particular has impressed in the URC and previous Six Nations campaigns for Munster and Ireland, showcasing his ability to control a game and his growing partnership with the likes of Conor Murray and Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum half. It will be expected of these young talents to play a critical role in stepping into the spotlight, becoming leaders on the pitch and demonstrating how Ireland can overcome tournament pressure, something they have fallen short of in the past.

open image in gallery Captain Caelan Doris of Ireland holds the trophy at the Guinness Six Nations 2025 launch at Spazio Field ( Getty Images )

Looking to the future

As the team prepares for their opening match of the tournament against England this week, there is no doubt that the pain of the final second loss last year at Twickenham will be lingering in the minds of players and fans.

Despite this, a third consecutive championship would place Ireland as the most successful team in this tournament to date. It will be a special occasion to witness such an achievement, and it could be a crucial event in shaping Ireland’s future in global rugby.

It would be seen by many as a serious statement of intent as they build into a Lions tour and World Cup cycle in the coming months. While the road will undoubtedly be challenging, with a squad as determined and talented as this one, you sense a certain belief in the air.

Farrell’s absence may have created a temporary void, but the spirit of Irish rugby seems stronger than ever. Claiming their third Six Nations will not only be a testament to the players but to the whole ethos that has defined this squad under Farrell’s leadership. It will be a victory for the next chapter of Irish rugby, but more importantly, an opportunity to prove their resilience in the face of those who doubt their ability to perform when it matters.