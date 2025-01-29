Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Les Kiss, former Ireland men’s assistant and grand slam winner, gave his predictions on the outcome for this year’s Six Nations with head coach Andy Farrell missing the campaign due to a sabbatical.

Farrell is temporarily stepping away from the role in preparation for the British and Irish Lions tour, with Simon Easterby stepping into the role of interim head coach.

Reigning champions Ireland will defend their title this weekend with their opening game against England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Kiss had previously hinted that he felt a historic third title is on the horizon for Ireland, when asked his predictions for the tournament he told Rugby Pass: “I think that’s going to be tough, I have a feeling Ireland will get the three-peat.

I watch Ireland games all the time so you are sort of attached to how they have been going.”

“Andy has done fantastic, and Simon Easterby has been rock solid all the way through. I can only imagine they have what it takes to do it. I know people are thinking, Andy’s not there.

“Things will just roll on the same way and players will probably appreciate a slightly varying way to do it, even though there is stability from within with Simon being there.”

Aled Walters, David Nucifora and Vinny Hammond have joined Andy Farrell's staff ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia ( Â©INPHO/British & Irish Lions/Karen Watson )

Ireland finished Six Nations champions in three of seven campaigns Kiss was involved in, winning the Grand Slam in 2009 under Declan Kidney, and again in 2014 and 2015 under Joe Schmidt.

Kiss was enthusiastic when reminiscing on the tournament, saying: “I’d love to be able to experience it again, for sure. I was talking about it Monday night with some of my Reds management team.”