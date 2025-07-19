Andy Farrell’s iconic ‘hurt arena’ speech from British and Irish Lions’ 2013 tour of Australia

After four years of waiting, a British and Irish Lions series is finally upon us, with the tourists taking on Australia in the first of three Tests in Brisbane.

The Lions have produced a mixed bag in the tour games leading up to the Test series, Andy Farrell’s side unbeaten since arriving Down Under but yet to find full flow or fluency. Farrell has made a number of bold selection calls, trusting the international pedigree of certain individuals over those in form, and will hope that things click at Suncorp Stadium in a city where the Lions have never lost.

It is rare for the tourists to begin as strong favourites but they do so here, with a wounded Wallabies side hoping to cause a shock. Australia’s recent struggles leave them as outsiders even on home soil but there is talent aplenty within the ranks, while head coach Joe Schmidt is one of the shrewdest schemers in rugby. Can he engineer a first Test win that could really ignite this series?

Follow all of the latest from Suncorp Stadium with our live blog below: