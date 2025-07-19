Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Australia vs Lions live: Latest score and updates from first Test battle in Brisbane

The Lions have never lost in Brisbane - can the Wallabies cause a shock to ignite the series?

Harry Latham-Coyle
at Suncorp Stadium
,Ciara Fearn
Saturday 19 July 2025 01:58 EDT
Comments
Andy Farrell’s iconic ‘hurt arena’ speech from British and Irish Lions’ 2013 tour of Australia

After four years of waiting, a British and Irish Lions series is finally upon us, with the tourists taking on Australia in the first of three Tests in Brisbane.

The Lions have produced a mixed bag in the tour games leading up to the Test series, Andy Farrell’s side unbeaten since arriving Down Under but yet to find full flow or fluency. Farrell has made a number of bold selection calls, trusting the international pedigree of certain individuals over those in form, and will hope that things click at Suncorp Stadium in a city where the Lions have never lost.

It is rare for the tourists to begin as strong favourites but they do so here, with a wounded Wallabies side hoping to cause a shock. Australia’s recent struggles leave them as outsiders even on home soil but there is talent aplenty within the ranks, while head coach Joe Schmidt is one of the shrewdest schemers in rugby. Can he engineer a first Test win that could really ignite this series?

Follow all of the latest from Suncorp Stadium with our live blog below:

Recommended

A whitewash of the Wallabies on the cards?

Publicly and privately, the tourists have set out their stall with bold declarations of becoming the greatest Lions side in history, and Andy Farrell wants his side to embrace their place as favourites.

Andy Farrell is wary of the threat posed by Australia
Andy Farrell is wary of the threat posed by Australia (PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle19 July 2025 07:10

Can the Lions live up to their promise?

It’s fair to say that this Lions tour is yet to really fire, relatively weak opposition beaten in every game so far without Andy Farrell’s men playing well, and the usual pre-Test hostility between the two camps nowhere to be seen. A Wallabies win today, however, would really get things going...

Why this Lions series needs Australia to win the first Test

With talk of a whitewash of the Wallabies understandable, Australia may have a point to prove in Brisbane in the first Test
Harry Latham-Coyle19 July 2025 07:00

Australia vs Lions

It’s here! After four years of waiting, it’s a British and Irish Lions Test matchday, the first encounter of an intriguing series against Australia upon us at Suncorp Stadium. The famous travelling Sea of Red have flooded Brisbane over the last few days with the Lions fans back in full force after the Covid-spoiiled trip to South Africa four years ago - in a city where the Lions have never lost, can Andy Farrell’s side get off to a perfect start against the Wallabies?

Kick off is at 11am BST.

(David Rogers/Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle18 July 2025 23:01

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in