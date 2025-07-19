When do the Lions play next? Australia tour schedule, kick-off times and how to watch on TV
Everything you need to know about the series against Australia
The British and Irish Lions tour is underway as the tourists recorded an impressive win in the opening Test match in Brisbane.
The quadrennial trip this year has headed for Australia for three Tests against the Wallabies which forms the jewels in the wider crown of a 10-match itinerary.
First formed in 1888, the Lions brings together the best rugby players in Britain and Ireland to take on the three Southern Hemisphere giants (New Zealand, Australia and South Africa) in turn at four year intervals.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tour.
Full schedule
All matches kick off at 11am BST unless stated
- Friday 20 June - Lions 24-28 Argentina
- Saturday 28 June - Lions 54-7 Western Force
- Wednesday 2 July - Lions 52-12 Queensland Reds
- Saturday 5 July - Lions 21-10 NSW Waratahs
- Wednesday 9 July - Lions 36-24 Brumbies
- Saturday 12 July - Lions 48-0 Invitational AU & NZ
- Saturday 19 July - Lions 19-27 Australia, first Test, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)
- Tuesday 22 July - Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV, Melbourne (Marvel Stadium)
- Saturday 26 July - Lions v Australia, second Test, Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground/MCG)
- Saturday 2 August - Lions v Australia, third Test, Sydney (Accor Stadium)
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action live on Sky Sports, the broadcast partner of the British and Irish Lions. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Sky Go and NOW.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments