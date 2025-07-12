Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Live

South Africa vs Italy live: Latest score and updates as Springboks bid to seal series

South Africa continue their July action with a second meeting with the Azzurri

Chris Wilson
Saturday 12 July 2025 09:10 EDT
'New path' for South Africa rugby says returning coach Erasmus

South Africa and Italy tussle again after a hard-fought first Test in Pretoria last week.

The Springboks emerged as 42-24 victors to go 1-0 up in this short series, though the world champions did not have it all their own way by any means as the Azzurri gave an excellent account of themselves. Confidence will be high in the Italian ranks after relocating to coastal Gqeberha on the Eastern Cape as they seek another statement performance.

Rassie Erasmus makes a number of changes to the hosts’ side as the Springboks supremo continues to develop depth within his squad with the Rugby Championship to come next month. It will be a proud day for Willie le Roux as the full-back becomes the eighth South African to reach a century of caps, with the veteran still going strong as he nears his 36th birthday.

Follow all of the latest with our live blog below:

International results so far today

There have been a few international Tests played already today, so here are the results from the day’s games:

Fiji 29-14 Scotland

Japan 22-31 Wales

New Zealand 43-17 France

Chris Wilson12 July 2025 14:55

Edwill van der Merwe excited for second cap

Willie le Roux will be joined in the back three for South Africa today by Edwill van der Merwe, who gets a second cap on the wing with neither of Kurt-Lee Arendse or Cheslin Kolbe - fellow scrum-capped hot-steppers - involved.

“It was always my biggest goal to play for the Springboks, and when I earned my first cap, I wanted to make sure that I didn’t just play one game, so it’s great that a year and three months later I’m looking forward to playing another game.

“Both teams will look to make a step-up this week, and it’s great to have experienced players like Willie and Makazole playing with me in my second Test.

“The nice thing about how this team operates is that last week I was training against the starting team in the role of Italy, which helps a lot. But we still have to stop what they throw at us on the day, so we have a big job ahead this weekend.”

Harry Latham-Coyle12 July 2025 14:40

Willie le Roux to win 100th cap as Springboks ring changes for second Italy clash

South Africa full-back Willie le Roux will earn his 100th cap when he starts the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha, with Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus also naming three uncapped players among the replacements.

It is a much changed selection from the team that failed to impress in a 42-24 victory over the touring Italians in Pretoria last week.

Le Roux becomes the eighth player to reach 100 caps for the Springboks and makes up a back three that also includes wings Makazole Mapimpi and Edwill van der Merwe.

"Willie has been a stalwart for us in the last few years after making his debut against Italy in Durban in 2013, and he’s a fantastic playmaker, so we are thrilled to see him achieve this incredible feat," Erasmus said.

Willie le Roux to win 100th cap as Springboks ring changes for second Italy clash

The veteran full-back comes into a much-changed starting side as Rassie Erasmus refreshes his team
Harry Latham-Coyle12 July 2025 14:25

Springboks emerge victorious despite Italy fright

South Africa's Handre Pollard, centre, is tackled by Italy's Manuel Zuliani, right, during a rugby championship test match
South Africa's Handre Pollard, centre, is tackled by Italy's Manuel Zuliani, right, during a rugby championship test match (AP)
South Africa's Vincent Koch, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a try
South Africa's Vincent Koch, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a try (AP)
Italy's centre Tommaso Menoncello (L) tackles South Africa's fullback Damian Willemse (2nd L) during the international rugby union Test match
Italy's centre Tommaso Menoncello (L) tackles South Africa's fullback Damian Willemse (2nd L) during the international rugby union Test match (AFP via Getty Images)
Jack Rathborn12 July 2025 14:03

Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus reveal the secrets behind the Springboks’ evolution

South Africa are back-to-back world champions for a reason, Rassie Erasmus seemingly always able to keep his side ahead of the game. Last year, I went to find out the secrets behind their next evolution as they set their sights on more success.

Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus reveal the secrets behind the Springboks’ evolution

Double world champions South Africa have transformed into a more attacking side this year as they bid to maintain their place at the top of the rugby world
Harry Latham-Coyle12 July 2025 13:52

South Africa vs Italy live

A busy July of international rugby action continues with South Africa hosting Italy for the second clash of this two-Test series. The Springboks are 1-0 after a 42-24 win in Pretoria - but the world champions were given a real examination and will be expecting another tough encounter.

Kick off is at 4.10pm BST.

Harry Latham-Coyle11 July 2025 12:29

