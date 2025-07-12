Jasper Wiese red card: Why was Springbok sent off in South Africa v Italy?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jasper Wiese was given a red card in South Africa vs Italy after the Springboks star was called up for foul play after being caught delivering a headbutt to an opponent.

The 29-year-old was punished for foul play in the 22nd minute against the Azzurri at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Both sets of players clashed in the first half with tensions boiling over, in the middle of the group, Wiese could be seen forcing his head towards Italy loosehead Danilo Fischetti.

A lengthy period to review the incident followed, but Springboks number eight Wiese would not escape lightly.

open image in gallery South Africa's Jasper Wiese, centre, is tackled by Italy's Ross Vintcent ( AP )

And referee Andrew Brace was left with little choice but to send Wiese off, while head coach Rassie Erasmus could be seen in the box furiously protesting.

A permanent red card is given for foul play that is deemed to be deliberate and dangerous. In that instance, a traditional red card means a player can’t be replaced by their team even after 20 minutes have elapsed and the player will receive the full sanctioning, and subsequent disciplinary process.

Wiese now faces the prospect of multiple weeks suspended following his foul play, with the Springboks due to face Georgia at the Mbombela Stadium on 19 July.

It left the Wiese family with mixed emotions as Cobus Wiese came on as a replacement to make his Springboks debut and add the name to the list of brothers representing South Africa.

The Springboks even went down to 13 men for a period of 10 minutes after Elrigh Louw was sin binned for leading with his shoulder, though his tackle was kept at a yellow card upon review.

And despite being down to 14 men for most of the game, the sending off and yellow card were fairly inconsequential for the world champions, as they ran out 45-0 winners in the end in Gqeberha, with Edwill van der Merwe particularly impressive on his second cap.