South Africa conclude their international business for July with a meeting with Georgia in Mbombela.
The Springboks are unbeaten so far in 2025 with a non-capped win over the Barbarians followed by two Test successes against Italy, with Rassie Erasmus pleased with an improved showing in the second encounter with the Azzurri despite Jasper Wiese’s sending off. Erasmus was, however, again in the headlines with South Africa’s trademark innovations attracting some criticism, and a World Rugby law clarification has cracked down on their manufacturing of a scrum situation from the opening kick off.
No doubt wary of the tricks that the world champions might have up their sleeve, Georgia know they face a huge challenge but will relish an opportunity to face another top side. Richard Cockerill’s men were beaten by Ireland two weeks ago yet will come with hope that they can produce their best on this stage.
Aphelele Fassi continues international journey
Aphelele Fassi hasn’t always had an easy time in international rugby, but the Springboks full-back came again to seize the No 15 shirt last year after a period out of the South Africa set-up. The 27-year-old made his debut against Georgia in 2021 - here’s a little bit more about a player really starting to find his footing at this level...
Breakthrough Springboks star Aphelele Fassi: ‘I’m just trying to be myself’
South Africa vs Georgia
It’s four years since these two last met, that game serving as preparation for South Africa ahead of the British and Irish Lions series before a second meeting was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic in a sign of the different times in which that Test was played.
South Africa vs Georgia live
A very good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of South Africa’s international clash with Georgia as the Springboks continue a busy July of action. With a series win against Italy already in the bag this month, Rassie Erasmus has rotated again but has taken few chances in a strong selection for the visit of a European opponent always pushing for more opportunities like this.
Kick off in Mbombela is at 4.10pm BST.
