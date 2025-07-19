( AFP via Getty Images )

South Africa conclude their international business for July with a meeting with Georgia in Mbombela.

The Springboks are unbeaten so far in 2025 with a non-capped win over the Barbarians followed by two Test successes against Italy, with Rassie Erasmus pleased with an improved showing in the second encounter with the Azzurri despite Jasper Wiese’s sending off. Erasmus was, however, again in the headlines with South Africa’s trademark innovations attracting some criticism, and a World Rugby law clarification has cracked down on their manufacturing of a scrum situation from the opening kick off.

No doubt wary of the tricks that the world champions might have up their sleeve, Georgia know they face a huge challenge but will relish an opportunity to face another top side. Richard Cockerill’s men were beaten by Ireland two weeks ago yet will come with hope that they can produce their best on this stage.

Follow all of the latest from the international clash with our live blog below: