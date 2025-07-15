All Blacks boss reacts to controversial Springboks tactics in win over Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has called South Africa’s approach “unique” and “innovative” after the Springboks used unusual tactics in their recent win over Italy.

South Africa started the match in an unusual manner when Andre Esterhuizen deliberately collected Manie Libbok’s chip straight from kick-off. He was in an offside position and took the ball before it had travelled 10 metres, resulting in a scrum being awarded to Italy.

And Rassie Erasmus’s side weren’t done there, with the Springboks twice setting up a maul in open play by lifting a player as teams would usually do at a line-out. This particular tactic worked well, with the Boks scoring both times it was used as they dominated Italy with a 45-0 win despite an early red card for Jasper Wiese.

Both tactics have divided opinion in the rugby world, with some wondering whether they fall within the laws of the game, though All Blacks coach Robertson was full of praise for the different approach.

“It’s pretty unique, isn’t it? We’re talking about it, it’s great for our game,” said the former All Blacks flanker.

“That’s the point of difference from every other sport. People have got an opinion on it, World Rugby will look at it, and say play on, or do we change? But it’s pretty innovative.”

Asked whether the actions could be deemed illegal, he added: “We have laws, not rules. They’re pretty clear, yes or no, and that’s one of those ones that is up for interpretation, so we’ll see what the interpretation comes out like.”

Robertson even explained that Perpignan did something similar to the kick-off routine during his time there as a player.

“[We] kicked it out on the full, with the forward pack just standing behind the kicker.

“I was just ready to have a scrum. It shows why you’re there – you’re there to scrum, and that’s a big part of our game.

“It’s not new, but it shows the intentions, doesn’t it? That’s the great thing about rugby, you can be innovative, you can use your strengths, and surprise people,” he added.

New Zealand are gearing up for the third match in their series against France – which they currently lead 2-0 after a 43-17 win last weekend – while South Africa will face Georgia on 19 July in their last match before the 2025 Rugby Championship begins in August.