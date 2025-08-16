The Springboks begin their Rugby Championship efforts with a match against Australia ( Getty Images )

The Rugby Championship swings into action with a highly-intriguing encounter between South Africa and Australia.

The Springboks are the defending champions and have not lost since securing their competition title last year, with Rassie Erasmus continuing to build valuable depth during an unbeaten July that saw them power past Italy and Georgia. The experimentation looks set to continue across this campaign amid the world champions’ ongoing evolution.

They will be favourites to prevail in Johannesburg but could face a tricky test against a Wallabies side battle-hardened by the British and Irish Lions series. Joe Schmidt’s side may have fallen to series defeat against the tourists but a vastly improved showing in the second and third Tests gave optimism that brighter times may be ahead after finishing bottom in this tournament last year. Can they spring a shock and throw the Rugby Championship wide open?

Follow all of the latest from Ellis Park with our live blog below: