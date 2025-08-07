Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nic White’s retirement from international rugby lasted all of a few days as the Australia scrum half is back in the Wallabies squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

The 35-year-old White had declared the third and final British and Irish Lions Test in Sydney last weekend would be his final international match but, on Thursday, he was included in Joe Schmidt's 35-man squad for the opening games of the Rugby Championship in South Africa.

An injury to regular No 9 Jake Gordon threw a spanner into Schmidt’s plans and White has duly answered the SOS call after producing such an impressive performance in the Wallabies’ 22-12 success to avoid a series clean sweep against the best of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

open image in gallery Nic White’s Wallabies career will continue a little longer ( Getty Images )

“White (is) putting his hand up to help the group again due to Gordon’s injury, just a week after announcing his plans to retire,” Rugby Australia confirmed.

Uncapped scrum half Ryan Lonergan will join 73-Test White in the squad for next week’s clash (16 August) against the world-champion Springboks in Johannesburg, before another Test in Cape Town on 23 August.

Fly half Tom Lynagh will miss the tour, though, after being struck high by Lions hooker Dan Sheehan during the Sydney triumph and subsequently failing a head injury assessment.

open image in gallery Tom Lynagh was subbed off in the third Test against the Lions after a high hit from Dan Sheehan ( Getty Images )

Playmaker Tane Edmed, who has one previous cap to his name, replaces Lynagh in the squad, joining Ben Donaldson and James O’Connor among the fly half options.

Edmed's call-up caps a rollercoaster year for the 24-year-old whose Test debut against Ireland last November lasted three minutes before being forced off field with concussion.

He had a miserable Super Rugby season with the Waratahs, falling down the fly half pecking order under coach Dan McKellar before announcing a switch to the ACT Brumbies for next year.

For all that, Edmed said he had not lost faith he would eventually find his way back to the Wallabies.

“I've been in close contact with Joe (Schmidt) and the coaches, and they've always said ‘stay ready’,” he revealed to reporters on Thursday. “And despite the Super competition probably not going the way I would have liked, I always felt like I was a chance.”

open image in gallery Tane Edmed will look to win a second Wallabies cap ( AP )

With Allan Alaalatoa injured, uncapped prop Aidan Ross gets a chance, while Schmidt also recalls uncapped winger Corey Toole and adds the Queensland trio of centre Josh Flook, hooker Josh Nasser and lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Prop Taniela Tupou and hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa, a late inclusion for the third Lions Test, have also been retained.

Australia squad for Rugby Championship matches against South Africa:

Forwards: Angus Bell, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Billy Pollard, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Carlo Tizzano, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, James Slipper, Jeremy Williams, Josh Nasser, Langi Gleeson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Taniela Tupou, Tom Hooper, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, Zane Nonggorr, Aidan Ross

Backs: Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright

Additional reporting by Reuters