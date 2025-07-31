Australia scrum half Nic White to retire from international rugby after third Lions clash
The veteran scrum half will play for the final time for the Wallabies in Sydney
Australia scrum half Nic White will retire from international rugby after the Wallabies take on the British and Irish Lions in the third Test in Sydney.
The veteran is in line to return to Joe Schmidt’s side for the clash at Accor Stadium having not featured in the first two games of the series.
The 35-year-old will now bow out after winning his 73rd cap of a career that has featured appearances at two World Cups. He will retire from the sport entirely at the end of 2025.
“Pulling on the gold jersey was a dream of mine when I was a young boy in Scone and to say I’ve done it 72 times, with one last crack on Saturday night, is something I’m incredibly proud of and a privilege I’ve never taken for granted,” White said.
“Rugby has given me so much to be grateful for. I’ve made some incredible memories, some lifelong friendships and had the opportunity to see the world.
“There’s been great competition for the nine jersey here in the Wallabies for a number of years and it feels like the right time to pass on the baton with some more good young players coming through who will need time in the saddle leading into what’s going to be an unbelievable experience of a home Rugby World Cup in 2027.”
White missed the 2013 series against the Lions with a shoulder injury but fulfilled a dream of playing against the touring side by featuring for the Western Force earlier in the tour.
