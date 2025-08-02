Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia’s Tom Lynagh was knocked out of third Test against the British & Irish Lions after failing his HIA following a brutal elbow from Dan Sheehan.

The feisty third Test saw the Wallabies come out with pride, looking to avoid a series whitewash in Sydney.

The tough conditions caused havoc for both sides, with Lynagh kicking a penalty to stretch the Wallabies’ lead in a promising first half.

As Lynagh bent down at a breakdown, Sheehan could be seen rushing in and his stray elbow clattered the side of the Australia No 10’s head.

He failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) at half-time and was replaced by Ben Donaldson.

In a brutal first half, the Lions lost skipper Maro Itoje and Tommy Freeman, both failing HIAs. While Nic White was seen with blood pouring down his face, but remained on the pitch in his final match for the Wallabies.

Sky Sports pundit and former Scotland captain John Barclay said at half-time: "Every breakdown, somebody is saying something, Skelton inevitably involved, it is constant, the Lions giving as much as they get. But [Will] Skelton is staying on the right side, not by much, he knows exactly how to control it."