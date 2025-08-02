Maro Itoje ruled out of Lions third Test amid physical contest against Australia
The Lions captain failed a head injury assessment at the end of the first-half in Sydney
Maro Itoje has been ruled out of the Lions’ third and final test against Australia after failing a head injury assessment.
The Lions captain was taken to see the medical officer towards the end of the first-half amid pouring rain and big collisions in Sydney.
But the news came as the half-time whistle went that Itoje had failed his check, with Ollie Chessum replacing him. Hooker Dan Sheehan replaces Itoje as skipper.
Lions wing Tommy Freeman, replaced by Owen Farrell due to a bloody nose, will also not take any further part in the Test match.
Itoje was one of four players to have played every minute of the Test series for the Lions, so his absence will come as a huge blow as the Lions look to come back from 8-0 down at half-time.
Australia fly-half Tom Lynagh also failed a HIA late in the first-half, amid a physical contest in the final match on the 2025 tour.
The British and Irish Lions are chasing a 3-0 whitewash while Australia are playing for pride, as they build towards the Rugby Championship in two weeks’ time.
