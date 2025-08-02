Australia vs British & Irish Lions live: Latest score and updates as tourists chase historic whitewash

British and Irish Lions "determined" to seal series sweep, says Farrell

The British and Irish Lions go in search of an historic 3-0 whitewash of Australia as they take on the Wallabies in Sydney.

The third and final Test arrives at the end of a long tour with the tourists still unbeaten since arriving on Australian soil after a dramatic victory at the death last weekend. Hugo Keenan’s try snatched a win in the final moments at the MCG after a spectacular occasion, securing the series for the Lions - with the hosts left to rue a contentious refereeing call and their own errors as they let a big lead slip.

It leaves nothing, officially, on the line as the two teams tangle again but the Wallabies will hope to salvage some pride, plus instil hope among their fans that Joe Schmidt’s side are on the up. For the Lions, meanwhile, this is a chance to fulfil their ambition of being remembered as one of the great touring sides and complete a clean sweep for the first time in nearly 100 years.

