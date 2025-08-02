Australia vs British & Irish Lions live: Latest score and updates as tourists chase historic whitewash
Can the Lions complete a 3-0 clean sweep of the Wallabies?
The British and Irish Lions go in search of an historic 3-0 whitewash of Australia as they take on the Wallabies in Sydney.
The third and final Test arrives at the end of a long tour with the tourists still unbeaten since arriving on Australian soil after a dramatic victory at the death last weekend. Hugo Keenan’s try snatched a win in the final moments at the MCG after a spectacular occasion, securing the series for the Lions - with the hosts left to rue a contentious refereeing call and their own errors as they let a big lead slip.
It leaves nothing, officially, on the line as the two teams tangle again but the Wallabies will hope to salvage some pride, plus instil hope among their fans that Joe Schmidt’s side are on the up. For the Lions, meanwhile, this is a chance to fulfil their ambition of being remembered as one of the great touring sides and complete a clean sweep for the first time in nearly 100 years.
Follow all of the latest from Accor Stadium with our live blog below:
Finn Russell: ‘To get the series win is amazing but the job’s not done yet’
Also writing his own outstanding Lions story is Finn Russell, now as complete a fly half as any in the world. It’s quite the redemption tale...
‘Cool, calm and collected’: Maro Itoje cements Lions legacy in second Test cauldron
The list of Test-series winning Lions skippers is relatively short, ensuring that Maro Itoje has a place in the pantheon. It’s a ninth straight Test, and eighth consecutive Test start, for the lock tonight.
Inside the Lions celebrations after securing series victory against Australia
The Lions have been pretty rugby-focussed since arriving in Australia, but they celebrated long into the night last weekend.
Lions roar to series victory
Will look ahead to tonight’s action a little later, but let us first look back on a dramatic second Test in Melbourne at a rocking MCG.
Australia vs British and Irish Lions
Yes, history is within reach for Andy Farrell’s men - but they probably need to win and win well today to really mark themselves out as a great Lions side, something that has been their stated ambition since coming together.
The unique Lions challenge standing between Andy Farrell and history
Australia vs British & Irish Lions live
With the Test series secure, the British and Irish Lions are hunting history as they take on the Wallabies for the final time in Sydney. Can the tourists secure a 3-0 clean sweep to really cement their legacy? Or will Australia hit back having come so close in Melbourne last week?
Kick off is at 11am BST.
