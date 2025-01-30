2025 Six Nations betting tips

The Six Nations returns this weekend with Ireland looking to make it three wins on the bounce and continue their dominance, while for Wales they will be looking to improve on last year’s wooden spoon.

Wales, who have won the Six Nations six times and all iterations of the tournament 39 times (including shared wins), finished rock bottom 12 months ago, losing all five games, including a 24-21 defeat at the hands of Italy.

What we can expect is more action, more grit and more determination, especially with the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of Australia on the horizon and players desperate to be on that plane.

Six Nations betting preview: Ireland to make history

Ireland go into the tournament ranked second in the world behind South Africa and have lost just one Six Nations match in the last two years, that coming against England in 2024 thanks to Marcus Smith’s last-gasp drop goal, which meant they missed out on consecutive grand slams.

They are going to be tough to beat again after triumphing over Australia, Fiji and Argentina in the autumn but they show weakness with a limp 23-13 defeat to New Zealand.

No side has ever won three outright titles in succession and it will be interesting to see how they cope without coach Andy Farrell who is currently seconded to the British and Irish Lions as they prepare for their summer Test series with Australia.

Defence coach Simon Easterby has been placed in charge in Farrell’s absence and continuity will likely be the name of the game during his temporary tenure.

Rugby betting sites are finding it tough to split France and Ireland in the Six Nations odds, although Les Bleus narrowly sit top of the majority of outright markets, hopefully meaning the value lies with Ireland.

You can get 9/2 on England, 13/2 on Scotland, which before the injury to captain Sione Tuipulotu may have been worth a flutter, while Wales are further adrift at 80/1 with Italy a huge 250/1 to be celebrating in March.

Six Nations prediction 1: Ireland to win 2025 Six Nations - 15/8 Unibet

Penaud to dominate again

Ireland’s Dan Sheehan was the leading try scorer last season, as the hooker’s five tries helped Ireland to victory, but he has only just returned to action after suffering knee ligament damage against South Africa last summer.

He did make his comeback in style at the weekend with two tries and was named player of the match as he captained his Leinster side to a 36-12 win over the Stormers.

Betting sites price him at 16/1 to be the top try scorer this time around and while you wouldn’t rule him out unless he struggles first appearance in six months, surely teams will now have plans to stop the Irish rolling maul that provided most of his tries 12 months ago.

French wing Damian Penaud is the bookmakers favourite for the title at 6/1 but he looks likely to miss the first match against Wales after suffering a muscular injury in a training session on Sunday.

He has been in impressive domestic form, scoring a Champions Cup record six tries against the Sharks a fortnight ago and has 15 tries in 10 appearances this season.

He was the top try scorer in the 2023 Six Nations and finished joint top alongside teammate Gabin Villiere in 2022, although he will be disappointed to only score one last year. A lot will depend on whether he is fit for Friday’s opening game, to get off to a flying start, but even if not, he can make up ground even with just four appearances.

Six Nations prediction 2: Penaud top tournament try scorer - 6/1 BoyleSports

Russell to top the scoring charts

France’s Thomas Ramos was the top points scorer last year with an impressive 63 from five matches, so it’s no surprise that the betting apps have him as the favourite to top the points scoring charts again this time around.

You can get 8/13 on him, ahead of Scotland’s Finn Russell at 4/1 and, after he finished second to Ramos with 55 points 12 months ago, that’s not a bad shout.

A good outside bet is Ireland’s Sam Prendergast who is also attracting attention and you can get 15/2 on him to finish as top scorer.

After only making his full debut in November the fly half impressed in Ireland's final two autumn international victories over Fiji and Australia and if he holds off Jack Crowley for the No 10 jersey, he will be crucial to Ireland’s chances of making history.

Six Nations prediction 3: Russell top tournament points scorer - 4/1 BetVictor

