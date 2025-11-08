Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Scotland vs New Zealand live: Hosts seek historic first win over All Blacks in international rugby clash

Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks in 120 years of trying — but could that change this afternoon?

Harry Latham-Coyle,Chris Wilson
Saturday 08 November 2025 08:50 EST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Could this be Scotland’s date of destiny? It is 120 years since the hosts first took on New Zealand and still they have never beaten the All Blacks, who they welcome to Murrayfield this afternoon.

Gregor Townsend’s side have run New Zealand close over the last few years but are yet to break their hoodoo in this fixture, left to count their missteps and misfortune in a narrow defeat in 2017 particularly. Their infrequent meetings have generally proved highly competitive, though, and after an encouraging 85-0 drubbing of an overmatched USA kicked off their November campaign, Townsend is able to welcome back Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn and co for a tilt at Scottish rugby history.

Reports of the All Blacks’ demise may, however, have been exaggerated. A vintage side to compare with those of yesteryear it may not be but a win over Ireland in Chicago last week showed some of the strength in depth still at Scott Robertson’s disposal, even if they did not unlock their full attacking game. They will take some beating — but maybe, just maybe, this might be Scotland’s day...

Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield with our live blog below:

Recommended

Henry Pollock, Carter Gordon and 10 other international rugby players to watch in November

Fabian Holland went very well for the All Blacks last week, and will take on greater importance today with no Scott Barrett in the New Zealand engine room. The Dutch-born lock was one of our players to watch ahead of November - you can find out the rest below:

Henry Pollock and 11 other international rugby players to watch in November

A busy schedule of action among the world’s top nations could see new Test stars emerge, with seeding for the next Rugby World Cup at stake
Harry Latham-Coyle8 November 2025 13:50

Autumn internationals 2025: Results, fixtures and schedule in full

It’s a jam-packed November for New Zealand, who are attempting a grand slam tour taking on all four of the Home Nations in consecutive weeks. Want to know the full Quilter Nations Series schedule in a hectic month of international action? We’ve got you covered.

Autumn internationals 2025: Results, fixtures and schedule in full

England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy will face South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and more in the autumn Tests
Harry Latham-Coyle8 November 2025 13:40

Ardie Savea explains why New Zealand are 'on edge' ahead of Scotland clash

Ardie Savea says New Zealand will be driven by a desire to preserve their proud unbeaten record against Scotland at Murrayfield.

The All Blacks have never lost to the Scots in 32 meetings over the past 120 years, a scenario the captain believes will sharpen the minds of the visitors.

"You don't want to be the first team (to lose to Scotland), so that puts us on edge a bit," said back-rower Savea.

"We also understand Scotland's mindset as well and how much it will mean to them tomorrow. It builds appropriate fear and we don't want that to happen.

"We've prepared well, done what we can do through the week, now it's just about turning up and playing."

"It's an amazing place to play," he said of Murrayfield. "Scotland are a quality side. The last three games we've played it's been within eight points.

"It's no easy feat (to beat them), so we understand the challenge ahead and we're really excited to come here and play.

"They've got some world-class players in their team, so that poses a threat.

"We've just got to turn up and nail our game."

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle8 November 2025 13:30

Darcy Graham relishing challenge of taking on All Blacks

Darcy Graham is psyched for the challenge of trying to help Scotland defeat New Zealand for the first time ever after playing his part in a near-miss against the All Blacks three years ago.

The sides have met 32 times in the past 120 years, with two draws and 30 defeats for the Scots.

The most recent of those encounters offers some hope for Gregor Townsend's men, who - with the aid of a Graham try - led their illustrious visitors 23-14 after an hour in 2022 before succumbing to an agonising 31-23 defeat.

In the only other meeting between the teams during Townsend's reign, the Scots lost by just five points in 2017.

"Growing up, you always want to play against the All Blacks so you don't get any bigger occasions," Edinburgh wing Graham said. "It's going to be a special Murrayfield game.

"When you see the four (autumn) games, the one that stands out is the All Blacks, that's the one you want to be starting in.

"The last two games were close. I just wish we had the opportunity to play them more often and really test ourselves.

"I feel like if we played them more, that confidence would increase and we'd end up believing in ourselves even more, that we can go toe to toe with these boys.

"A Scottish team has never done it before so hopefully we can do it now. We can go toe to toe with anybody, but we need to be at our best for a full 80 minutes.

"They're no mugs, they're an incredible team with the chemistry they've got behind them so they're going to be coming here as favourites. Everyone knows we've got that monkey on our back, never beating them before, so it'll be a very special occasion."

Darcy Graham scored a hat-trick of tries for Scotland in the win over the USA
Darcy Graham scored a hat-trick of tries for Scotland in the win over the USA (PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle8 November 2025 13:20

No Scott Barrett for New Zealand

There’s no Scott Barrett for New Zealand today after a laceration to the leg of the All Blacks skipper in Chicago last week. We wait and see if he will be fit for the England game in seven days’ time — but it was confirmed this week that the Crusaders lock will miss most of the next Super Rugby season on a non-playing sabbatical as his workload is managed.

New Zealand captain to take non-playing sabbatical in 2026

Barrett’s sabbatical means he will miss most of the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season
Harry Latham-Coyle8 November 2025 13:10

Scotland vs New Zealand

It really is an unwelcome record for Scotland - 32 matches, two draws, 30 defeats. But Gregor Townsend’s squad have made plenty of history over the last few years, ending long losing runs at Twickenham, in Paris and elsewhere - and there is genuine belief they can finally crack the All Blacks.

Scotland take on New Zealand
Scotland take on New Zealand (PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle8 November 2025 13:00

Scotland vs New Zealand live

They couldn’t, could they? It is 120 years since Scotland first took on New Zealand in an international rugby match and still victory over the All Blacks eludes them, but having run them close in recent years, hopes are high that this could be a famous, history-making Murrayfield day.

Kick off in Edinburgh is at 3.10pm GMT.

Scotland host New Zealand at Murrayfield this afternoon
Scotland host New Zealand at Murrayfield this afternoon (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle7 November 2025 17:02

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in