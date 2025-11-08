( Getty Images )

Could this be Scotland’s date of destiny? It is 120 years since the hosts first took on New Zealand and still they have never beaten the All Blacks, who they welcome to Murrayfield this afternoon.

Gregor Townsend’s side have run New Zealand close over the last few years but are yet to break their hoodoo in this fixture, left to count their missteps and misfortune in a narrow defeat in 2017 particularly. Their infrequent meetings have generally proved highly competitive, though, and after an encouraging 85-0 drubbing of an overmatched USA kicked off their November campaign, Townsend is able to welcome back Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn and co for a tilt at Scottish rugby history.

Reports of the All Blacks’ demise may, however, have been exaggerated. A vintage side to compare with those of yesteryear it may not be but a win over Ireland in Chicago last week showed some of the strength in depth still at Scott Robertson’s disposal, even if they did not unlock their full attacking game. They will take some beating — but maybe, just maybe, this might be Scotland’s day...

Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield with our live blog below: