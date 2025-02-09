Scotland vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest Six Nations build-up and updates from pivotal clash
Optimism is swelling again for Scotland but a first win over Ireland in 10 games may be a must for a genuine Six Nations title challenge
Scotland will be out to end their recent hoodoo against Ireland as Gregor Townsend’s side look to make a statement of Six Nations title intent.
A game of three parts against Italy saw the Scots start and finish well to eventually secure a bonus-point victory to set them on course in the competition. Any genuine hope of a first Six Nations crown will surely rest, though, on a win here - and Ireland have emerged successful in the last 10 meetings between the pair.
Recent battles for the Centenary Quaich have seen seemingly genuine ill-feeling between the two sides, but Ireland have always emerged on top. The Simon Easterby era, brief though it may be, began in fine fashion with win over England in their campaign opener as the two-time defending champions showed their title-winning qualities. Will their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive title continue, or can Scotland finally throw them off course?
Yesterday's action...
Onwards we roll, then, into another huge Six Nations fixture, but let’s begin with a look back at yesterday’s action. For Wales, things remain mightily gloomy - defeat in Italy saw Warren Gatland’s men slump to a new low in the world rankings as Georgia climbed above them:
Wales facing another winless Six Nations after dismal defeat to Italy
Italy 22-15 Wales: Warren Gatland’s side slumped to a new world ranking low of 12th, with Georgia climbing above them
Sir Chris Hoy’s Murrayfield appearance can inspire Scotland – Rory Darge
Scotland co-captain Rory Darge expects Sir Chris Hoy’s presence at Murrayfield to inspire his side ahead of today’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with Ireland.
The 48-year-old former cyclist – with six Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles to his name – will drive a Lead the Legends car at the front of the team bus as they arrive at the stadium and will then deliver the match ball on to the pitch.
Hoy revealed in October that he has terminal cancer and was told by doctors that he had two to four years to live.
Hoy, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, will appear on the pitch before kick-off of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland.
