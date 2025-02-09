Warren Gatland’s Wales future under more scrutiny after Italy defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warren Gatland’s second reign as Wales head coach appears to be hurtling towards its conclusion.

The New Zealander, who brought so much success to Wales in terms of Six Nations titles, Grand Slams and World Cup semi-final appearances during his first stint in charge, could have only three games left.

Wales’ dire 22-15 Six Nations loss against Italy in Rome was their 14th successive Test-match defeat and potentially the final straw for his Welsh Rugby Union bosses.

They have promised a review after the tournament, and it might not be a long one, given the evidence they are likely to be presented with.

The WRU assessed Wales’ miserable Autumn Nations Series campaign earlier this season, ultimately backing Gatland to continue.

But speaking at the time, WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said: “I’ve had a number of very honest conversations with Warren, and I will make no secret of the fact that his position was on the line as we undertook our review.

“Further than that, like any head coach in any sport, he knows the security of his position is directly related to the performances of the team, and that this is a situation that will continue to intensify.”

Defending Six Nations champions Ireland are next up for Wales in Cardiff on February 22, before a Murrayfield appointment with Scotland and Principality Stadium finale against England.

Wales, now standing at a record low of 12th in the World Rugby rankings, are closer to countries like Belgium, Brazil and Namibia in terms of points than current leaders South Africa.

They have not won a Test since the 2023 World Cup, lost eight Six Nations games on the bounce and suffered back-to-back defeats against Italy for the first time.

On current form, a second successive Six Nations wooden spoon awaits after a performance against Italy that was arguably their worst since Gatland returned ahead of the 2023 tournament. Wales have now lost 20 of 26 Tests during that time.

I don't think anything is off the table at the moment. It can't carry on like this Dan Biggar

On Gatland’s future, former Wales fly-half and captain Dan Biggar told ITV: “I don’t think anything is off the table at the moment.

“It can’t carry on like this. We said in the autumn, it can’t be 14, 15, 16 (defeats), but at the minute it’s going to be 14, 15, 16 unless something absolutely miraculous happens.

“At the minute, it just isn’t working. Whatever is going on from Monday to Friday clearly isn’t being transferred on to the pitch on a Saturday.”

For his part, Gatland accepts the current situation is “challenging”, but that he “definitely” still wants the role.

“There is no doubt it’s challenging,” Gatland said, as the latest inquest began. “As a group, the players are working incredibly hard.

“It is frustrating from our point of view in terms of the accuracy and some of the discipline. But the boys spoke well in the changing room at the same time about keeping together and continuing to work hard.

“When you are under pressure, some of your decision-making goes off-cue. You definitely feel the pressure as a team that hasn’t won for a while.

“We are frustrated as a group of players, there is no-one more disappointed than we are. They (Wales fans) are incredibly supportive of the players and want them to do well.

“We are disappointed we could not give them something more to cheer about.”