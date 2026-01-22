Springboks to take on All Blacks in Baltimore in first Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa will take on New Zealand in Baltimore later this year in the fourth Test in the inaugural “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” series.

The 12 September clash at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, will follow three Tests between the Springboks and All Blacks on South African soil as part of a recurring quadrennial touring relationship between the two nations.

The scheduling of the game continues World Rugby’s drive to develop the sport in the United States as it gears up for men’s and women’s World Cups in the country in 2031 and 2033.

New Zealand took on Ireland in Chicago during last year’s Quilter Nations Series, while South Africa have previously faced Wales in Washington DC.

It is understood that a number of European locations — including Dublin’s Croke Park, Seville in Spain and Paris — were explored as possible venues for the fixture, before Baltimore was settled upon.

Organisers are hopeful that they can get close to a sell-out for the 71,000-capacity venue.

"Partnering with unions to bring world class content to key US cities is at the heart of the sport’s strategy to grow the market on the road to hosting men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in the US in 2031 and 33,” said Alan Gilpin, chief executive of World Rugby.

open image in gallery M&T Bank Stadium is the home of the Baltimore Ravens ( Getty Images )

“There are few bigger rivalries than New Zealand v South Africa, and to be able to showcase the best of our sport in Baltimore, one of 27 super engaged cities and regions in the Rugby World Cup hosting process, is an exciting prospect, inspiring more sports fans in the US to fall in love with rugby.”

The encounter in Baltimore will follow three Tests in South Africa, with two meetings in Johannesburg either side of a clash in Cape Town.

The All Blacks will also take on the four South African sides from the United Rugby Championship (URC) in a bumper tour. New Zealand parted ways with head coach Scott Robertson earlier in January, with his replacement still to be confirmed.

Baltimore’s hosting of the final fixture suggests that the city may figure highly in World Rugby’s host selection process for the men’s World Cup in 2031. The fixture between the All Blacks and Ireland attracted interest from all 50 US states, while direct flights from Johannesburg to nearby Washington DC may attract travelling South African fans.