New Zealand gain revenge on Ireland in Chicago after controversial Tadhg Beirne red card

Tadhg Beirne was shown a contentious early red card as Ireland’s quest to create more special memories in Chicago ended in an emphatic 26-13 loss to New Zealand.

Almost nine years to the day since Ireland’s milestone first victory in the fixture, the All Blacks gained revenge at Soldier Field thanks to tries from Ardie Savea, Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard.

Ireland initially overcame the controversial third-minute dismissal of Beirne for a high tackle on Beauden Barrett, who landed three conversions, to lead through a Tadhg Furlong score and eight points from Jack Crowley.

open image in gallery Tadhg Beirne was sent off in Chicago ( AP )

But the All Blacks underlined their class in the second half to deservedly cruise to victory.

Talk of Ireland’s landmark 40-29 success in 2016 fuelled the build-up to a sold-out showdown dubbed ‘the rematch’.

Irish hopes of repeating that result suffered a swift setback when lock Beirne was sin-binned for an upright challenge on Barrett, pending a review.

New Zealand were also dealt an early blow, with captain Scott Barrett limping off.

Fly-half Crowley slotted a penalty to give Andy Farrell’s side the lead in the stop-start opening before Beirne’s punishment was upgraded to a 20-minute red card by French referee Pierre Brousset.

In spite of Ireland’s temporary numerical disadvantage, prop Furlong – one of four members of the 2016 team in Ireland’s matchday squad – powered over for the opening try in the 16th minute, only for the All Blacks to quickly hit back through a superb score from Savea after losing centre Jordie Barrett to a knee injury.

open image in gallery Ireland and New Zealand were again watched by a strong crowd in Chicago ( AP )

Ireland versus New Zealand has developed into a genuine rivalry in recent years, with each side beginning the day with five wins apiece from the past 10 meetings, including the previous clash in the United States.

Following a big build-up, this encounter was more scrappy than scintillating, not helped by frequent stoppages which often quelled the capacity crowd.

Iain Henderson eventually replaced Beirne before Caelan Doris made his first appearance since suffering a shoulder injury in May after James Ryan was temporarily forced off for a head injury assessment.

open image in gallery Jack Crowley’s boot kept Ireland in the game ( AP )

Ireland carried a 10-7 lead into the break, which Crowley increased by three points by slotting a straightforward penalty after missing an earlier attempt.

New Zealand had been well below their free-flowing best but led for the first time in the 63rd minute when Barrett added the extras after replacement prop Williams bulldozed over.

Scott Robertson’s team quickly added a third try to take control of the contest.

open image in gallery Wallace Sititi scored his first Test try for New Zealand ( AP )

Barrett brilliantly held his pass for the charging Damian McKenzie, who raced into Ireland’s 22 and popped the ball to Sititi to claim his maiden Test try, with the successful conversion making it 21-13.

Scrum-half Roigard wriggled over to extinguish any prospect of an Ireland fightback as Farrell’s first match leading Ireland since his sabbatical with the British and Irish Lions ended in defeat ahead of Dublin appointments with Japan, Australia and South Africa.

PA