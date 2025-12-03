Rugby World Cup 2027 draw live: England, Springboks, All Blacks and more to find out opponents

( Getty Images )

The draw for the largest Rugby World Cup in history is set to be made with all 24 qualified nations finding out their fate for the tournament in Australia.

The 2027 edition has been expanded by four teams as rugby’s signature event heads Down Under for the first time since England’s triumph in 2003. Could Steve Borthwick’s side follow in the footsteps of Martin Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson and co.? After an encouraging 2025, they appear to be heading in the right direction though it will take some team to stop South Africa from completing a three-peat if the Springboks continue on their current trajectory.

A 24-team tournament brings a revamped format with six pools of four sides to be drawn, and a round of 16 introduced. With some third-placed sides progressing, a favourable draw could be key to a nation’s chances of going deep in two years’ time.

Follow all of the latest from the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw in Sydney with our live blog below: