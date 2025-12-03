Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
England’s route to Rugby World Cup 2027 final after learning pool opponents in draw

Steve Borthwick’s side have won 11 matches in a row and are growing in confidence as they enter 2026

Harry Latham-Coyle
Rugby Correspondent
Wednesday 03 December 2025 04:53 EST
Maro Itoje and Steve Borthwick
Maro Itoje and Steve Borthwick (Getty Images)

England have learned their pool opponents and a potential route to the final of the Rugby World Cup 2027 after a draw in Sydney on Wednesday.

Steve Borthwick’s side survived a scare against Argentina to secure an 11th successive win in 2025 and gather momentum heading into next year’s Six Nations.

England fell in the semi-finals in 2023, with the Springboks edging a gruelling 16-15 contest to advance and eventually win a nail-biting final against the All Blacks.

South Africa hope to land a famous three-peat and look in fine form after dismantling Wales with 11 tries last weekend in a 73-0 win.

Here’s what England can expect in 2027 and who might await them should they escape from their pool:

England have been drawn in Pool F against Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe.

It means England, should they finish top, will face a Round of 16 contest against the Pool B runner. And with the Springboks heavily favoured to win that pool, it could be Italy or Georgia that await England. A quarter-final then awaits against the winner of two pool runner-ups, Pool A runner-up v Pool E runner up. That is likely to be one of New Zealand and Australia with Japan a potential opponent.

Should England advance to the semi-finals, then a Pool C or Pool D winner awaits: That brings in the prospect of Argentina, Ireland or Scotland.

A potential final could then see England against one of South Africa, New Zealand or France, three of the four favourites for the tournament with the bookies as things stand.

If the tournament unfolds based on seeding, the knock-out stage will look like this:

Round of 16

New Zealand vs Spain/USA/Tonga

South Africa vs Uruguay/USA/Tonga

Fiji vs Wales

France vs Scotland

Australia vs Japan

England vs Italy

Argentina vs Chile/USA/Tonga

Ireland vs Georgia/USA/Tonga

Quarter-finals

New Zealand vs South Africa

Fiji vs France

Australia vs England

Argentina vs Ireland

Semi-finals

South Africa vs France

England vs Ireland

Final

South Africa vs England

Pool A

New Zealand 🇳🇿

Australia 🇦🇺

Chile 🇨🇱

Hong Kong 🇭🇰

Pool B

South Africa 🇿🇦

Italy 🇮🇹

Georgia 🇬🇪

Romania 🇷🇴

Pool C

Argentina 🇦🇷

Fiji 🇫🇯

Spain 🇪🇸

Canada 🇨🇦

Pool D

Ireland 🟢

Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Uruguay 🇺🇾

Portugal 🇵🇹

Pool E

France 🇫🇷

Japan 🇯🇵

USA 🇺🇸

Samoa 🇼🇸

Pool F

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Tonga 🇹🇴

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼

