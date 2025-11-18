Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Samoa scrape into 2027 Rugby World Cup as last team to qualify

Samoa have squeaked into the 2027 Rugby World Cup after a tense draw with Belgium

Mark Gleeson
Tuesday 18 November 2025 14:02 EST
Comments
The William Webb Ellis Trophy will next be up for grabs in 2027
The William Webb Ellis Trophy will next be up for grabs in 2027 (Getty Images)

Samoa have qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup by the slimmest of margins after drawing 13-13 with Belgium in the last match of the final qualification tournament, advancing on a single bonus point.

Samoa and Belgium both beat Brazil and Namibia in their earlier games over the last 10 days in Dubai but the Pacific Islanders finished one point ahead of their European rivals with 12 after earning an extra bonus point.

They secured the 24th and last berth at the 2027 finals in Australia, denying Belgium a chance to make their World Cup debut.

Samoa, who had been to all but one of the previous 10 World Cups, were runaway favourites but were made to fight for every inch in the decisive game of the four-team tournament.

Replacement forward Abraham Papali'i scored Samoa's only try with Jacob Umaga adding a conversion and two penalties as they found themselves 6-3 behind at halftime.

Belgium's points came from a try from Jean-Maurice Decubber and points off the boot of Matias Remue, who kicked over two penalties and a conversion.

Samoa went ahead with a seventh minute penalty from the former England international Umaga but Remue's two penalties gave Belgium the lead at the break.

Samoa finally got themselves back ahead with Papali'i bursting over in the 64th minute after sustained forward pressure with Umaga converting.

The fullback then added a penalty to extend the lead to 13-6 but Belgium fought back with Decubber's try in the 73rd minute to level the score and set up a dramatic finale as they went in search of the win they needed to secure surprise qualification.

"It wasn't all pretty but it was a proud effort and we managed to get the ticket to the World Cup," said Samoa captain Theo McFarland. “To be fair, Belgium gave it to us all game.”

Reuters

