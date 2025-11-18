Samoa scrape into 2027 Rugby World Cup as last team to qualify

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Samoa have qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup by the slimmest of margins after drawing 13-13 with Belgium in the last match of the final qualification tournament, advancing on a single bonus point.

Samoa and Belgium both beat Brazil and Namibia in their earlier games over the last 10 days in Dubai but the Pacific Islanders finished one point ahead of their European rivals with 12 after earning an extra bonus point.

They secured the 24th and last berth at the 2027 finals in Australia, denying Belgium a chance to make their World Cup debut.

Samoa, who had been to all but one of the previous 10 World Cups, were runaway favourites but were made to fight for every inch in the decisive game of the four-team tournament.

Replacement forward Abraham Papali'i scored Samoa's only try with Jacob Umaga adding a conversion and two penalties as they found themselves 6-3 behind at halftime.

Belgium's points came from a try from Jean-Maurice Decubber and points off the boot of Matias Remue, who kicked over two penalties and a conversion.

Samoa went ahead with a seventh minute penalty from the former England international Umaga but Remue's two penalties gave Belgium the lead at the break.

Samoa finally got themselves back ahead with Papali'i bursting over in the 64th minute after sustained forward pressure with Umaga converting.

The fullback then added a penalty to extend the lead to 13-6 but Belgium fought back with Decubber's try in the 73rd minute to level the score and set up a dramatic finale as they went in search of the win they needed to secure surprise qualification.

"It wasn't all pretty but it was a proud effort and we managed to get the ticket to the World Cup," said Samoa captain Theo McFarland. “To be fair, Belgium gave it to us all game.”

Reuters