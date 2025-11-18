England suffer triple injury blow ahead of autumn climax against Argentina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have lost Jamie George, Ollie Lawrence and Tom Roebuck to injury for Sunday's climax to the autumn against Argentina at Allianz Stadium.

Head coach Steve Borthwick is counting the cost of a bruising 33-19 victory over New Zealand that has seen all three starters ruled out of contention for the Pumas' visit.

Hooker George and centre Lawrence are nursing hamstring issues, while wing Roebuck has a foot problem, each of them sustained against the All Blacks.

The additional absence of lock Ollie Chessum and wing Tommy Freeman, who had already been ruled out because of respective foot and hamstring damage, means England's selection options have dwindled significantly as they look to claim an 11th successive win.

Teenage sensation Noah Caluori has been drafted into Borthwick's training squad as wing cover while the forwards have been bolstered by the addition of hooker Jamie Blamire and lock Charlie Ewels.

Full-back Freddie Steward departed early in the New Zealand game when a mouthguard alert indicated a possible concussion, but he has been given the all-clear for Sunday.

While Steward failed the first head injury assessment, he passed the second and third, which are the decisive diagnostic tests.

George's injury presents Theo Dan with the opportunity to make his first appearance of the autumn with Luke Cowan-Dickie the frontline hooker, although the British and Irish Lion has been used as part of the bomb squad off the bench.

Jamie George is among the England trio out for the Argentina clash ( Action Images via Reuters )

Losing Lawrence is a blow given his blockbusting display against New Zealand, but the return to fitness of broken forearm victim Elliot Daly means England have an elite replacement.

Henry Arundell and Cadan Murley are set to battle it out for the wing spot vacated by Roebuck with the Argentina clash seemingly too soon for 19-year-old Caluori to make his Test debut.

Borthwick is due to name his team on Friday but could bring that forward to Wednesday.

