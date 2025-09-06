( Getty Images )

New Zealand and South Africa meet in a mighty clash at Eden Park as the two southern hemisphere giants bid to get their Rugby Championship campaigns back on track.

A shock defeat in their opening game against an inspired Australia has left the defending champion Springboks needing to rebound in this tournament, and a victory over the Wallabies in the second of back-to-back meetings represented a strong first step - even with another imperfect performance. These next two weeks always shaped as key, though, in determining the destination of the title with the All Blacks equally in need of a reaction.

Scott Robertson’s side suffered a first ever defeat to the Pumas in Argentina last time out, adding scrutiny to the head coach after a mixed tenure since taking charge last year. Victory at Eden Park may be a must for several reasons - not least because the All Blacks have not lost at their Auckland fortress since 1994...

Follow all of the latest from the Rugby Championship with our live blog below: