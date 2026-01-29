Red Roses head coach John Mitchell signs long-term contract extension after World Cup success
The New Zealander, unbeaten as England coach, will oversee the next World Cup cycle
Rugby World Cup-winning England coach John Mitchell has signed a long-term deal that will see him remain with the Red Roses across the next tournament cycle.
Mitchell led England to triumph on home soil in September, overseeing final victory over Canada at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
The New Zealander has not lost since taking the role as part of the Red Roses’ 33-game winning run.
The former All Blacks head coach has been tied down to a deal that will extend beyond the 2029 World Cup in Australia, committing his future to the programme as they prepare to begin their Women’s Six Nations campaign against Ireland on 11 April.
“I am pleased to extend my time with the Red Roses,” Mitchell said. “This extension provides continuity across a World Cup cycle and enables the programme to operate with a clear, long-term vision.
“The past three years have been both challenging and rewarding, delivering success at the highest level while allowing for authenticity of individuals within the Red Roses. That period has helped establish strong standards, clarity of purpose, greater connections and a culture that wins.”
Mitchell’s assistants Sarah Hunter and Louis Deacon, who oversee defence and the forwards respectively, have also re-signed, but attack coach Lou Meadows is leaving her role.
The head coach will take over lead responsibility for England’s attack with assistance from the recently-retired Emily Scarratt, who has moved into a coaching position having concluded her playing career after the World Cup. It is understood that the Rugby Football Union (RFU) is also close to confirming another key appointment within the women’s structure.
Mitchell has previously expressed an interest in coaching the first British and Irish Lions women’s tour to his native New Zealand next year. It is thought that the RFU will not stand in his way if he is offered the position.
England are hoping to push towards a sell-out for their Women’s Six Nations opener as they return to Twickenham. More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the game against Ireland, while Mitchell’s side also host Wales at Bristol’s Ashton Gate during the tournament.
