Red Roses legend Emily Scarratt retires from rugby

Red Roses legend Emily Scarratt has announced her retirement from rugby at the age of 35 following England’s triumph in the Rugby World Cup earlier this summer.

Scarratt is the third highest capped player in England’s history and twice won the World Cup with this year’s victory adding to the title she won in 2014.

Her England debut came in 2008 where she scored 12 tries in 12 games before helping England win the Women’s Six Nations in 2009. Scarratt went on to win 119 caps and scored 754 points for the national team including 16 during the pivotal 2014 World Cup final as England beat Canada to the title.

Her honours include two Rugby World Cups, 11 Six Nations titles, representing Great Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics as captain, and a Commonwealth bronze medal with England Sevens. In 2019, she was crowned World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year.

Scarratt also became the first English player — male or female — to play in five Rugby World Cups, cementing her place as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

In her club career, Scarratt, who has played as a centre and fullback, started out for Leicester Forest before making the switch to Lichfield in 2007 where she made her professional debut and spent 10 years of her 17-year career. In 2018 she moved to Loughborough Lightning.

“It’s been the greatest privilege to wear the England shirt and to represent my country for so many years. Rugby has given me everything; incredible teammates, memories, and experiences I’ll carry with me forever,” Scarratt said.

“I still love the game, but the time feels right to step away. You don’t always get the chance in sport to make that decision for yourself, and I feel so lucky to do so on my own terms, proud of everything I’ve been part of.

“From my first cap in 2008 to walking out in front of more than 80,000 people at a World Cup final, the journey has been incredible. To have witnessed and played a part in the transformation of women’s rugby from amateur to professional is something I’m immensely proud of.

open image in gallery Emily Scarratt twice won the Women's Rugby World Cup including 2025's edition held in England ( Getty Images )

“I want to say a huge thank you to my family; my Mum, my Dad and my brother Joe for their support right from the start – from playing at Leicester Forest all the way to the Allianz Stadium, you have been amazing.

“To all those who have supported me from my teachers, to my coaches and teammates at my first club through to Lichfield, Loughborough Lightning and England– thank you for everything. Thank you too to the amazing fans of women’s rugby who have grown and grown in numbers and who have always been part of what makes playing for England so special.

“While it’s the right moment to stop playing, I’m really excited to stay involved with the RFU and to help shape the future of the game. The women’s game is in an amazing place, and I’m proud to still be part of its journey.”

open image in gallery The 35-year-old 'led by example' during a 17-year career with England ( Getty Images )

England head coach John Mitchell also paid tribute to Scarratt calling her a “once-in-a-generation” player who led by example.

He added: “Emily is a once-in-a-generation player. Her quality, her calmness under pressure, and her ability to lead by example set the standard for everyone around her.

"There was no better example of this than the role she played during the recent World Cup, where she added immense value off the field, despite not playing as much as she might have hoped for - that is just the kind of special person that she is.

“She’s had a huge impact on the Red Roses and on women’s rugby globally, and we’re thrilled she’ll continue to share that experience through a different role.”

open image in gallery Scarratt made 119 appearances for England - the third highest for a Red Roses player ( REUTERS )

Off the field, Scarratt has started to focus on media work with TNT Sports and her popular podcast The Good, The Scaz & The Rugby.

She has also begun her coaching journey with Loughborough Lightning in Premiership Women’s Rugby and will take on a specialist coaching and mentoring role with the RFU this season.