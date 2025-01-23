Jamie Ritchie hoping form can earn Scotland spot after overcoming captaincy blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Ritchie is “really proud” of the way he has responded to the blow of losing the Scotland captaincy a year ago and believes his game is in good order ahead of the upcoming Guinness Six Nations.

The 28-year-old back-rower was one of the first names on Gregor Townsend’s team sheet as he skippered the Scots from the autumn of 2022 through to the 2023 World Cup in France.

However, Ritchie’s status within the squad has been diminished somewhat over the past year since he was replaced as captain and simultaneously lost his starting place at the start of last year.

The Edinburgh flanker – who started just two games in the 2024 Six Nations and then just one of the autumn Tests – believes he has bounced back strongly and is in upbeat mood heading into this year’s championship.

“Yeah, obviously it was disappointing,” said Ritchie. “It’s something that I really enjoyed doing, being captain. But I think for me it didn’t define who I was.

“I’m the same person with or without the armband and I would try and be the same person in and around camps whether that’s leading by example or using my voice. I am still that person.

“Obviously, there was disappointment in and around selection but again, that’s outwith my control. All I can do is prepare as best I can to play or prepare the team as best I can to play at the weekend if I’m not involved.

It's not up to me but I'd love to be selected. Any opportunity you get to put on a Scotland jersey, I relish it. Jamie Ritchie

“I felt really proud of how I reacted to that and my performances for Edinburgh off the back of the Six Nations. I felt like I was playing some of my best rugby and I’m hoping that I’ve continued that form into this season and that maybe I’ll get some more opportunity to play for Scotland.

“It’s something that I love doing and I’ve loved it just as much from cap one to cap whatever, 50-odd it is now. I’ll continue to do it for as long as I can.”

Ritchie believes his form has been strong enough in recent months to ensure he is under consideration for a starting place in Scotland’s back-row as they prepare to begin their Six Nations campaign at home to Italy next Saturday.

“I’d like to think so,” he said. “I think I played really well against Australia so hopefully that’s a little bit of money in the bank from that. I feel like I’ve been playing well for Edinburgh as well.

“Obviously, we’ve had a couple of tough games between the autumn and now, but I feel like our European form has been really good and I feel like I’ve been playing well.

“It’s not up to me but I’d love to be selected. Any opportunity you get to put on a Scotland jersey, I relish it.”

Part of Ritchie’s struggle to stay in the starting XV can be attributed to the form and cohesion Glasgow’s URC title-winning back-row trio Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey have brought to the Test arena.

“I think I’ve played a lot of rugby with all three of them over the last couple of years,” Ritchie said. “In terms of relationships, we have a good relationship, a good playing relationship.

“Obviously, Glasgow’s stock is high at the moment but all I can do is control how I perform and bring my strengths to bear whenever I play.

“I feel like those guys are really good at a lot of things but I have different skills that I’m good at also.

“For me, it’s just about concentrating on myself and if I get the call, I get the call because selection is outwith my control.”