Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Marvel film Thunderbolts* has appeared to change its title days after release.

The film sees Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) roles, forming an unconventional group of antiheroes.

Thunderbolts* has become a hit since its release earlier this month, earning rave reviews and shooting to the top of the global box office. In a four-star review,The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey called it “the best Marvel movie in years.”

The film’s box office dominion will undoubtedly be extended following an intriguing marketing decision to change the film’s title due to events seen in the film.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

At the end of Thunderbolts*, CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) announced the group’s rebrand as The New Avengers. A graphic on screen after the film’s post-credits scene then informs cinemagoers that “The New Avengers will return”.

Now, posters for Thunderbolts* appearing in cinemas and on billboards around the world have been updated to reveal it’s new title: The New Avengers.

This development also reveals the meaning of the asterisk featured at the end of the original title, which was part of a carefully orchestrated publicity stunt.

open image in gallery ‘Thunderbolts*’ announces title change ( @marvel_updat3s )

While many have expressed excitement at the title change, as it clearly sets the stage for the next phase of the MCU, others are complaining that the stunt has spoiled the film.

“Isn’t this a spoiler??? They should have probably waited like a week before doing that,” one film fan wrote, with another stating on X/Twitter: “Advertising a movie you want people to watch using a different name, and one that spoils the movie? Seems like a mistake.”

One Marvel fan wrote: “Um… spoilers? I’ve seen the movie but this is just desperation – why would you ruin it for everyone like that?”

However, others defended Marvel, calling it a “perfect” example of marketing.

Robert Downey Jr has shared his thoughts on the film after viewing it with the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, which will see the Iron Man actor return as the film’s primary villain.

open image in gallery ‘Thunderbolts*’ cast left surprised by film’s title change (maybe) ( Marvel Studios )

Downey shared a picture on Instagram of himself and a host of Marvel stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu and Winston Duke.

Downey captioned the image: “Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats to the New Avengers (and Bob). #Thunderbolts.”

Thunderbolts* – or The New Avengers – is in cinemas now.