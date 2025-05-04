Robert Downey Jr delivers verdict on Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Downey Jr has offered his thoughts on Marvel’s latest superhero team-up Thunderbolts*.

The 60-year-old Iron Man star is currently preparing to play the villain, Doctor Doom, in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday.

Downey shared a picture on Instagram of himself and some of his fellow cast members attending a Thunderbolts* screening. Included in the group were a host of returning Marvel stars including Thor’s Chris Hemsworth, Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd, Captain America’s Anthony Mackie, Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu and Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in Black Panther.

Also present were Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Vanessa Kirby and Ebon-Moss Bachrach, who star in the upcoming Fantastic Four, and Channing Tatum, who played the X-Men character Gambit in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Downey captioned the image: “Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats to the New Avengers (and Bob). #Thunderbolts.”

Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the film follows an unconventional group of antiheroes who embark on a dangerous mission.

Robert Downey Jr at the premiere of HBO's 'The Sympathizer' in April 2024 ( Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images )

In a four-star review of Thunderbolts*, The Independent film critic Clarisse Loughrey called it “the best Marvel movie in years.”

“It’s hard not to be cynical about Marvel’s Thunderbolts*,” wrote Loughrey. “The franchise, having muscled countless independent films out of cinema screens to make more room for its behemoths, now has the audacity to sell their latest instalment as a big-budgeted film with the ‘feel’ of a low-budgeted one, releasing a trailer boasting about how many of its cast and crew have worked on projects released by the average cinephile’s favourite production company, A24. Even its official synopsis declares, with a wink and a nudge, that it’s come courtesy of “a crew of indie veterans who sold out.

“Then again, if you do hire the team behind Netflix’s razor-sharp comedy series Beef (director Jake Schreier, its creator Lee Sung Jin, and one of its writers, The Bear’s co-showrunner Joanna Calo), and actually allow them the space and tools to work – well, logically, you should end up with something fairly decent.

“And, so, Thunderbolts* is good. Not “single-handedly save the Marvel cinematic universe” good, but enough to make those self-declared victims of ‘superhero fatigue’ reconsider that it might not be the genre itself that’s tapped out, but merely the focus on telling stories versus marketing future sequels and the sickly shimmer of nostalgia.”

Marvel fans have been urged to stay seated after the end of the movie as the film has two post-credit scenes.